সোমবার , ২৪ জুলাই ২০২৩ | ৯ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Jonas Vingegaard retains Tour de France title | More sports News

জুলাই ২৪, ২০২৩ ১২:৩৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
PARIS: Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark won back-to-back men’s Tour de France titles after finishing safely in the main bunch in Sunday’s final stage, which was won by Belgian Jordi Meeus.

Slovenian Tadej Pogacar was second with Briton Adam Yates taking third place.
Belgian Jasper Philipsen won the green jersey for the points classification with Italian Giulio Ciccone taking the polka dot jersey for the mountains classification.

Pogacar, the 2020 and 2021 Tour champion, won the white jersey for the best under-25 rider for the fourth year in a row.
Vingegaard’s Jumbo-Visma won the teams classification.





