শনিবার , ৩০ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৫ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Jonty Rhodes applauds Virat Kohli’s diving technique | Asian Games 2023 News

সেপ্টেম্বর ৩০, ২০২৩ ১:১২ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Former South African cricket legend Jonty Rhodes has praised Indian cricketer Virat Kohli for his exceptional diving skills, highlighting the impressive technique displayed by the Indian. Kohli shared a picture of himself catching a ball and captioned it, “Think this definitely is a hundred per cent score. What do you guys think? #PUMADive.”

Jonty Rhodes, renowned for his remarkable fielding skills during his cricketing career, was clearly impressed by Kohli’s diving ability. In response to Kohli’s tweet, Rhodes commented, “Nice one, Virat! It all started with a dive for me too. Reminiscing some special memories. Hope you make some this year. Not against us though #PUMADive.” Along with his response, Rhodes shared an image of himself executing a diving catch in a historic game from 1992.

Kohli’s recent form has been exceptional, and he is currently with the Indian cricket team as they prepare for the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. In a recent three-match ODI series against Australia, Kohli played crucial innings, underlining his importance to the team’s success. As the World Cup approaches, cricket fans eagerly anticipate Kohli’s performances, hoping to see him excel on the global stage.
The exchange between Kohli and Rhodes on social media not only acknowledges Kohli’s impressive fielding skills but also highlights the camaraderie and mutual respect shared among cricketers, transcending borders and generations.
