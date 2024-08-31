শনিবার , ৩১ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ১৬ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Jonty Rhodes names star India all-rounder as the best fielder in modern cricket

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৩১, ২০২৪ ২:০৪ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Because of his versatility in fielding at any position on the ground, former South Africa cricketer and Pro Cricket League brand ambassador Jonty Rhodes declared that Ravindra Jadeja is the “best fielder” in modern cricket.
After India won the T20 World Cup in Barbados in June of this year, Jadeja, Virat Kohli, and Rohit Sharma announced their retirements from Twenty20 international cricket.Jadeja did, however, affirm that he will represent the nation in ODI and Test cricket. Earlier this month, during the ODI portion of the Sri Lanka trip, the all-round player was rested.
“Two of the players whom I have always admired as a fielder are Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja. They two are the best Indian fielders but when I talk of modern cricket, the best fielder it is surely Ravindra Jadeja, whom you all fondly call sir Jadeja,” Rhodes told reporters on the backdrop of the Pro Cricket League trophy and jersey unveiling event.
“The reason why I consider him the best is because he can field at any position. You can place him at mid-wicket, long-on or at short cover. He is so quick on the feet that the batter fears when the ball goes to him. So more than catching or throwing the ball the things that matter in fielding is how quickly you reach to the ball. And that is where Jadeja is best,” he added, as per IANS.
The 2024-25 Duleep Trophy preliminary round will not include Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, or Umran Malik. The BCCI released Jadeja from the Team B squad without naming a replacement.
When India plays Bangladesh in a two-match home Test series in September, the all-rounder is anticipated to rejoin the team.
On September 19 at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram Stadium, India and Bangladesh will play their first Test match. On September 27, they will play their second Test match at Kanpur’s Green Park.





