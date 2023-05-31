বুধবার , ৩১ মে ২০২৩ | ১৭ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Josh Tongue to make England debut in Ireland Test | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৩১, ২০২৩ ৫:৪৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1685490299 photo



msid 100630586,imgsize 56450

LONDON: Josh Tongue is set to make his England debut after being named Tuesday in the XI to play Ireland in this week’s one-off Test at Lord’s.
The 25-year-old Worcestershire quick was initially only called up as cover due to injury concerns over pacemen James Anderson and Ollie Robinson, both of whom are now being rested prior to the start of the Ashes next month.
But Tongue has been chosen ahead of the more experienced duo of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood after England took the unusual decision to name their side two days before Thursday’s start at Lord’s.
He will be a member of a pace attack led by veteran seamer Stuart Broad and featuring Matthew Potts in a team that will again be captained by star all-rounder Ben Stokes.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” Tongue told reporters on Tuesday. “Speechless really, even from when I got the first call up to be in the squad.
“Now being in the actual team, it’s just a dream come true really.
Thursday’s match will be the first time he has played a game at the ‘Home of Cricket’, with Tongue adding: “I’ve never played at Lord’s before for Worcester so it’s my first time being here and experiencing the ground.
“It’s an amazing feeling, and to make my Test debut as well. I’ve come to watch Test matches with my family, my dad, but this is my first time playing here.”
Tongue, who has played for England’s second-tier Lions team, averages just over 26 with the ball in first-class cricket.
But his career has been interrupted by a stress fracture of the back in 2016 and a left foot injury five years ago.
“He’s a big strong lad, that’s for sure,” said England coach Brendon McCullum of Tongue on Monday. “He looks like he bowls quite fast and has some real skills. He is obviously a bit of a rough diamond, he’s had some injuries throughout his career.”
But the former New Zealand captain added: “We think he has got something really exciting… He looks like he has an immense amount of talent.”
England team
Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (capt), Jonny Bairstow (wkt), Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Jack Leach





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm WA CTG
শিক্ষার্থীদের পশ্চিম অস্ট্রেলিয়ায় উচ্চশিক্ষা নেওয়ার আহ্বান
বাংলাদেশ
1685490299 photo
Josh Tongue to make England debut in Ireland Test | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 13 23
কানে ঠিক মতো শুনতে পাচ্ছেন না? অবহেলা না করে দ্রুত চিকিৎসা শুরু করার পরামর্শ দিচ্ছেন ইএনটি বিশেষজ্ঞ!hearing loss problem to be looked after by tips from expert doctors – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
kapil sharma aamir khan
Aamir Khan Pulls Up Kapil Sharma For Not Inviting Him to TKSS, Says ‘I Called Him Up and Said…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm KSRM 8 September 2021

জেনারেল হাসপাতালে অক্সিজেন সাপোর্ট ডিভাইস দিল কেএসআরএম

 Refurbished smartphones main

Refurbished Smartphones: নামমাত্র দামে প্রিমিয়াম ফোন! ঝকঝকে কন্ডিশনের সেকেন্ড হ্যান্ড মোবাইল কিনুন এই তিন ওয়েবসাইট থেকে

 Ola electric scooter

Ola Electric Scooter: ২১ জানুয়ারি খুলবে ওলা ইলেকট্রিক স্কুটারের ফাইনাম পেমেন্ট উইন্ডো, কবে মিলবে ডেলিভারি ?

 received 559115995642266

আনোয়ারায় চারপীর আউলিয়া আলিম মাদ্রাসার বার্ষিক সভা সম্পন্ন

 1635181599 photo

Rohit Mor wins, Asian champ Sanjeet gets bye in world boxing championship | Boxing News

 wm kader 1

জনগণের প্রত্যাশার সঙ্গে স্বপ্নের সঙ্গতি রেখে পথ চলবে আ. লীগ

 3 27

এমটিবির এজিএম সম্পন্ন, ১০% লভ্যাংশ অনুমোদন – Corporate Sangbad

 the elephant whisperers oscars 2023

Where To Watch The Elephant Whisperers, Guneet Monga’s Best Documentary Short Film

 wm Nanok Al 19 July 2021

‘বিতর্কিতদের যারা দলে ঢুকিয়েছে তাদের বিরুদ্ধে কঠোর ব্যবস্থা’

 wm CTG 2 November 2022

ক্ষতিপূরণ নিয়ে দ্বন্দ্ব, চালককে খুন করে লাশ গুমের চেষ্টা