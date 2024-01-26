Juergen Klopp to leave Liverpool at the end of the season | Football News

In a significant announcement, Liverpool confirmed on Friday that Manager Juergen Klopp will be departing the club at the conclusion of the current season.Klopp, who recently guided Liverpool to the final of the League Cup, has communicated his decision to the club’s leadership, bringing an end to his eight-and-a-half-year tenure at Anfield.The departure is not limited to Klopp alone, as assistant managers Pepijn Lijnders and Peter Krawietz will also be leaving Liverpool simultaneously, according to the club’s statement.The trio, who have played integral roles in Liverpool’s recent successes, will be bidding farewell to the club at the end of the ongoing campaign.This announcement marks the end of an era for Liverpool, and Klopp’s departure will undoubtedly be a significant moment for the club and its supporters.

“It is that I am, how can I say it, running out of energy,” Klopp, 56, said on Liverpool’s website. “I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people in this moment, when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it – or at least try to explain it.

“I love absolutely everything about this club, I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff.

“I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.

“I have no problem now, obviously, I knew it already for longer that I will have to announce it at one point, but I am absolutely fine now. I know that I cannot do the job again and again and again and again.”

Klopp, the German manager, made a lasting impact during his tenure at Liverpool, having joined the club in October 2015. His impressive managerial achievements include leading Liverpool to significant triumphs such as the Champions League , Premier League , Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup, Super Cup, and the Community Shield .

Under Klopp’s guidance, Liverpool experienced a period of unprecedented success, securing major trophies across various competitions and etching his name in the club’s history as one of its most successful managers.

“In keeping with Juergen’s expressed wishes, we will save the comprehensive tributes for a more appropriate time but nevertheless, we would be remiss if we did not take this opportunity to reaffirm that his appointment remains one of the greatest blessings of our time as owners,” Mike Gordon , Fenway Sports Group president, said.

“The incredible achievements of the intervening years speak for themselves, so too does the joy that Juergen and his team have brought to all of us supporters. His many accomplishments will never be taken for granted.”

In the 2019-20 season, Klopp led Liverpool to their first league title since 1990, and their first of the Premier League era. The previous season, Liverpool lifted the Champions League, defeating Tottenham Hotspur in the final.

(With Reuters inputs)