মঙ্গলবার , ৭ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৪শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Kabaddi player accuses coach of sexual assault, blackmail | More sports News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ৭, ২০২৩ ১১:০২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old national-level kabaddi player has accused her coach of sexually assaulting her and then blackmailing her on the pretext of leaking her private pictures.
She claimed that he also extorted money from her. Police have registered a case in this regard.
Police said they received a complaint last week from the player at Baba Haridas Nagar police station. A senior officer, quoting her complaint, said she had been preparing for kabaddi competitions since 2012.
“The suspect had an academy where she came in contact with him,” the officer said.
She told cops that in March 2015, her coach established a sexual relationship with her without her consent.
“She further stated that in 2018, the accused forced her to give him a part of the winning amount,” the officer said.
In her complaint, the player also claimed that she transferred Rs 43.5 lakh into the bank account of her coach.
“In the year 2021, she got married and the accused is blackmailing her, threatening to leak her private photos,” police said.





Source link

