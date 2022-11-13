রবিবার , ১৩ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৮শে কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

'Karma': Shami trolls Akhtar after England outclass Pakistan in T20 World Cup final | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৩, ২০২২ ৮:১৪ অপরাহ্ণ
1668348873 photo


NEW DELHI: Legendary Pakistani seamer Shoaib Akhtar was left disappointed after the Babar Azam-led side failed in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup against England on Sunday.
England were crowned the champions after they clinched a 5-wicket win, successfully chasing down a 138-run total in 19 overs.
Following the defeat, Akhtar posted a heartbroken emoji on Twitter. To this, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami opted to take a sly dig at the former Pakistan pacer.
“Sorry brother. It’s called Karma,” Shami wrote. His response has now become the talk of the town on the microblogging site.

It will be interesting to see how Akhtar responds to it.





Source link

IMG 20221113 WA0015
শরীয়তপুরে নূরে আলম তানু’র হাত্যার প্রতিবাদে বিক্ষোভ মিছিল করেন।
Alauddin and Shakil
প্রতিবন্ধী রিকশা চালককে খুনের রহস্য যেভাবে উদঘাটন হলো
1668348873 photo
‘Karma’: Shami trolls Akhtar after England outclass Pakistan in T20 World Cup final | Cricket News
Weight loss Tips | ভাতের বদলে দুপুরে খান এই খাবার! ওজন কমবে হুড়মুড়িয়ে – News18 Bangla
shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
