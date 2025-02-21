Kerala make history, edge Gujarat to reach first-ever Ranji Trophy final | Cricket News

Kerala cricket team (X Photo)

NEW DELHI: Kerala scripted history on Friday by qualifying for their maiden Ranji Trophy final, edging past Gujarat on the basis of a dramatic two-run first-innings lead in a tense semifinal in Ahmedabad.

Opting to bat first, Kerala posted an imposing 457, powered by a magnificent 177 from M Azharuddeen . Gujarat fought hard in response, led by Priyank Panchal’s superb 148 and crucial 70s from Aarya Desai and Jaymeet Patel. However, Kerala’s spin duo of Aditya Sarwate and Jalaj Saxena made the difference, sharing eight wickets to restrict Gujarat to 455 — just two runs short of Kerala’s total.

The defining moment came when Gujarat needed just two more runs to match Kerala’s score. Arzan Nagwaswalla attempted to flick Sarwate towards the leg side, but the ball struck short-leg fielder Salman Nizar’s helmet and ricocheted into the hands of Sachin Baby at slip, sealing Gujarat’s fate. Nizar was stretchered off as a precaution but was later declared stable.

At 114/4 in their second innings, Kerala and Gujarat agreed to a draw, confirming Kerala’s historic final berth. They will now face Vidarbha, who stunned Mumbai by 80 runs in Nagpur.

This remarkable achievement marks only Kerala’s second-ever Ranji Trophy semifinal appearance. Having edged past Jammu & Kashmir by just one run in the quarterfinals, Kerala now carry the dreams of an entire state as they prepare for the biggest match in their domestic cricket history.