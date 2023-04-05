Kichcha Sudeep’s Pre-Presser Revelations on Polls

Before his press conference with Basvaraj Bommai, Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of him contesting the upcoming Karnataka elections. He also stated that he is neither seeking a ticket for his close aide and producer Manju.

The actor, however, said that he has “thought of a few things” that he will reveal during the scheduled media interaction along with Karnataka chief minister. Earlier in the day, his manager received a letter from an unknown person, threatening to release the actor’s “private video” on social media.

Sources told News18 that the Kannada superstar may campaign for the BJP, ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections, and later claim an MLC post.

Sudeep has a huge following in central Karnataka, especially among the Scheduled Tribes as belongs to the ST Nayaka community.

Sudeep was last seen in Kabzaa, a Kannada-language period action film. Directed by R Chandru, the film also features Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar, Shriya Saran, Sudha, Murali Sharma, and Nawab Shah among others.

(details to follow)

Read all the Latest Politics News here