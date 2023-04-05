বুধবার , ৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২২শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Kichcha Sudeep’s Pre-Presser Revelations on Polls

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৫, ২০২৩ ১:২৪ অপরাহ্ণ
wp image 57


Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 13:14 IST

Actor Kichcha Sudeep says that he is not contesting the upcoming Karnataka elections, and has neither sought a ticket for anyone.
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Actor Kichcha Sudeep says that he is not contesting the upcoming Karnataka elections, and has neither sought a ticket for anyone.

Karnataka Elections 2023: Kichcha Sudeep ruled out any possibility of him contesting the upcoming Karnataka elections. He also stated that he is neither seeking a ticket for his manager Jack Manju

Before his press conference with Basvaraj Bommai, Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of him contesting the upcoming Karnataka elections. He also stated that he is neither seeking a ticket for his close aide and producer Manju.

The actor, however, said that he has “thought of a few things” that he will reveal during the scheduled media interaction along with Karnataka chief minister. Earlier in the day, his manager received a letter from an unknown person, threatening to release the actor’s “private video” on social media.

Sources told News18 that the Kannada superstar may campaign for the BJP, ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections, and later claim an MLC post.

Sudeep has a huge following in central Karnataka, especially among the Scheduled Tribes as belongs to the ST Nayaka community.

Sudeep was last seen in Kabzaa, a Kannada-language period action film. Directed by R Chandru, the film also features Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar, Shriya Saran, Sudha, Murali Sharma, and Nawab Shah among others.

(details to follow)

Read all the Latest Politics News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Haspatl golakata
‘বেসরকারি হাসপাতালে গলাকাটা ব্যবসা, আটকে রাখে লাশ’
বাংলাদেশ
99262871
In Pics: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals to go top
খেলাধুলা
tomato 1 1
Food: টমেটো ফল নাকি সবজি? কী ভাবছেন? আসল উত্তর জানলে চোখ কপালে উঠবে নিশ্চিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shraddha das
Actress Shraddha Das Oozes Sass In Her Denim-On-Denim Look, See Pics
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
FB IMG 1664354377153

গলাচিপায় শেখ হাসিনার শুভ জন্মদিনে শোভাযাত্রা ও র‌্যালি

 wm College admission

একাদশ শ্রেণিতে বেড়েছে ভর্তির আবেদন সময়

 wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Constipation

কোষ্ঠকাঠিন্য থেকে মুক্তি দেবে যে খাবারগুলো

 wm Student

নিয়োগ পরীক্ষায় প্রক্সি দিতে গিয়ে চবি শিক্ষার্থী আটক

 1623154919 petrol

Congress to Protest Against Fuel Price Hike, Rising Inflation on June 11

 tea story cover

Best Teas for Healthy, Luminous Skin

 wm CTGNEWS 6

‘স্বর্ণের’ গেঞ্জি-প্যান্ট পরে দুবাই থেকে এসে ধরা

 wm dipu corona

কোনো শিক্ষার্থীর করোনা সংক্রমণ হয়নি: শিক্ষামন্ত্রী

 wm Girl Dead Body Symbolic 01 08 2021

আজিমপুরে গৃহকর্মীর ঝুলন্ত মরদেহ উদ্ধার

 wm Russian Invasion at Ukraine 24 02 2022 1

ইউক্রেনে চলমান রুশ হামলায় ১১৭৯ বেসামরিক লোক নিহত