শনিবার , ৫ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ২০শে কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

Kidambi Srikanth sails into Hylo Open semifinals | Badminton News

নভেম্বর ৫, ২০২২ ১১:৪০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
SAARBRUCKEN (Germany): Star Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth ousted world no. 7 Jonatan Christie in the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Hylo Open Super 300 here to stay on course for his first title in five years.
The Indian world number 11, who last won a title way back in 2017, dispatched the Indonesian 21-13 21-19 in 39 minutes to extend his head-to-head count to 6-5.
Srikanth, who had clinched a historic silver at the 2021 World Championships, will face world no. 6 Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the semifinals later on Saturday.
Anthony has a 3-2 head-to-head count against the Indian.





