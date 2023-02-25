শনিবার , ২৫ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১২ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Kim Cotton, Jacqueline Williams named on-field umpires for Women’s T20 World Cup final | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৫, ২০২৩ ৮:০৪ অপরাহ্ণ
1677333900 photo


NEW DELHI: Kim Cotton and Jacqueline Williams have been named the on-field umpires for Sunday’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final in Cape Town.
Five-time champions Australia and hosts South Africa will lock horns in the tournament finale.
New Zealander Cotton will oversee her second consecutive Women’s T20 World Cup final.
Jacqueline Williams will join Cotton as the second on-field umpire with both fresh from standing in this week’s thrilling semi-finals.

AI cricket

Cotton umpired in Australia’s five-run victory over India, with Williams taking charge of South Africa’s six-run win against England which took the Proteas into their first ever World Cup final.
The pair will be supported by TV Umpire Suzanne Redfern, who carried out the same role in the first semi-final, and fourth umpire Nimali Perera.
GS Lakshmi is in place as the match referee for the final, which will be held at Newlands.
(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Deadbody 750x563 1 750x563 1
চট্টগ্রামে গণপিটুনিতে ‘চোরের’ মৃত্যু
বাংলাদেশ
1677333900 photo
Kim Cotton, Jacqueline Williams named on-field umpires for Women’s T20 World Cup final | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
backpain cover
কোমরে ব্যথা কাবু করে দিচ্ছে? এই ঘরোয়া টিপস মানলে চটজলদি আরাম পাবেন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled 1 740
‘Took Loan to Make Bakasuran’: Mohan G
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
High court

শিক্ষক নিবন্ধনধারী ৪৮৩ জনকে নিয়োগের নির্দেশ হাইকোর্টের – Corporate Sangbad

 1627141701 athiya shetty and navya naveli nanda

Athiya Shetty Shares Stunning Sun-kissed Picture, Navya Naveli Nanda Drops a Comment

 1625209274 ar 1

Veteran Gujarati Actor Arvind Rathod Passes Away at 83

 Coffee Farmer

New possibilities for ‘coffee’ cultivation in Thakurgaon

 mobile payment

Mobile Payment Apps: এক নজরে দেখে নেওয়া যাক ভারতের কয়েকটি সেরা মোবাইল পেমেন্ট অ্যাপ

 wm recessionworldbank1

প্রবৃদ্ধির পূর্বাভাস কমিয়েছে বিশ্বব্যাংক, মন্দার আশঙ্কা প্রবল

 image 465455 1631713087

বাংলাদেশে অস্ট্রেলিয়ার বিনিয়োগের পথ খুলল, চুক্তি সই

 1632914715 wm Obaidul Qader Briefing at Home 03 04 2020 750x563 1

‘বিএনপি মহাসচিবের বক্তব্যে মনে হয় তার কাছে ইকবালের তথ্য আছে’

 IMG 20220724 WA0011

টাঙ্গাইলে বাসের সাথে ট্রাকের সংঘর্ষে প্রাণ হারালো দুই চালক

 br1

অন্তর্বাস থেকে পিঠের চর্বি যেন উঁকি না দেয়! ৪টি ব্যায়ামে এক সপ্তাহে পাবেন ফল