Kim Cotton, Jacqueline Williams named on-field umpires for Women’s T20 World Cup final | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Kim Cotton and Jacqueline Williams have been named the on-field umpires for Sunday’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final in Cape Town.Five-time champions Australia and hosts South Africa will lock horns in the tournament finale.New Zealander Cotton will oversee her second consecutive Women’s T20 World Cup final.Jacqueline Williams will join Cotton as the second on-field umpire with both fresh from standing in this week’s thrilling semi-finals.

Cotton umpired in Australia’s five-run victory over India, with Williams taking charge of South Africa’s six-run win against England which took the Proteas into their first ever World Cup final.

The pair will be supported by TV Umpire Suzanne Redfern, who carried out the same role in the first semi-final, and fourth umpire Nimali Perera.

GS Lakshmi is in place as the match referee for the final, which will be held at Newlands.

(With inputs from PTI)