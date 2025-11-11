মঙ্গলবার, ১১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৪:১২ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
When 15 Retakes Had Dharmendra Yelling At The Director King’s Baton Relay reaches Delhi for 2026 Commonwealth Games, to head to Ahmedabad next | More sports News স্বাধীন ইন্টারনেট নাকি নিয়ন্ত্রিত নেটওয়ার্ক? বিডি থাই ফুডের পর্ষদ সভার তারিখ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad ‘Urgent help needed’: Sumit Nagal’s visa plea to China; Australian Open wildcard hopes in jeopardy | Tennis News Dharmendra Health LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol At Hospital; Hema Malini Slams ‘False’ Death Reports ১৩ নভেম্বর নাভানা সিএনজির পর্ষদ সভা – Corporate Sangbad শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠানের শূন্য আসনের তথ্য চাইল মাউশি তত্ত্বাবধায়ক সরকার নিয়ে সর্বোচ্চ আদালতের রায় ২০ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad IFTDA Issues Statement Slamming Fake News On Dharmendra’s Health: ‘He Is An Emotion’ | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

King’s Baton Relay reaches Delhi for 2026 Commonwealth Games, to head to Ahmedabad next | More sports News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
King’s Baton Relay reaches Delhi for 2026 Commonwealth Games, to head to Ahmedabad next | More sports News


Commonwealth games 2026 (Image: X)

New Delhi: The King’s Baton Relay will be showcased in New Delhi from November 11 in its journey across the Commonwealth nations as part of the ceremonial process of the 2026 Games in Glasgow. After being displayed in the national capital for two days, the Baton will head to Ahmedabad.The King’s Baton Relay unveiling would be done in the presence of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya; Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India and PT Usha, the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The event would also see the presence of two-time CWG gold medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, 13-time CWG medallist Achanta Sharath Kamal and 10-time CWG medallist Gagan Narang, among others.Glasgow will host the Commonwealth Games next year, second year running that the competition will stay in Britain. The 2022 Games were hosted by Birmingham. Initially the Games were to be held in Victoria, Australia before the government pulled out owing to rising costs.The Baton has been designed by Aaquib Wani, an Indian visual artist and will be on display at the DLF Avenue Saket mall on 12-13 November. It will then proceed to Ahmedabad on November 14 where a big event is on the cards spanning three days (November 15-17).Ahmedabad is the sole contender to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games with the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport also recommending its intention to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games. The final decision over the host city will take place at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26.India had last hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010 with New Delhi as the host city.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Urgent help needed’: Sumit Nagal’s visa plea to China; Australian Open wildcard hopes in jeopardy | Tennis News

‘Urgent help needed’: Sumit Nagal’s visa plea to China; Australian Open wildcard hopes in jeopardy | Tennis News

Viral moment: Lionel Messi photobombs couple’s romantic dance in Barcelona – WATCH | Football News

Viral moment: Lionel Messi photobombs couple’s romantic dance in Barcelona – WATCH | Football News

Delhi car blast: Security beefed up at Eden Gardens ahead of India–South Africa Test | Cricket News

Delhi car blast: Security beefed up at Eden Gardens ahead of India–South Africa Test | Cricket News

WTC race heats up: India eye crucial home points as South Africa arrive for two-Test battle | Cricket News

WTC race heats up: India eye crucial home points as South Africa arrive for two-Test battle | Cricket News

IND vs SA 1st Test: Will reverse swing hold the key at Eden? | Cricket News

IND vs SA 1st Test: Will reverse swing hold the key at Eden? | Cricket News

‘Averages, strike rates don’t win T20s’: Gautam Gambhir reveals fearless blueprint behind India’s new era | Cricket News

‘Averages, strike rates don’t win T20s’: Gautam Gambhir reveals fearless blueprint behind India’s new era | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST