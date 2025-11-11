King’s Baton Relay reaches Delhi for 2026 Commonwealth Games, to head to Ahmedabad next | More sports News

Commonwealth games 2026 (Image: X)

New Delhi: The King’s Baton Relay will be showcased in New Delhi from November 11 in its journey across the Commonwealth nations as part of the ceremonial process of the 2026 Games in Glasgow. After being displayed in the national capital for two days, the Baton will head to Ahmedabad.The King’s Baton Relay unveiling would be done in the presence of Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya; Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India and PT Usha, the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The event would also see the presence of two-time CWG gold medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, 13-time CWG medallist Achanta Sharath Kamal and 10-time CWG medallist Gagan Narang, among others.Glasgow will host the Commonwealth Games next year, second year running that the competition will stay in Britain. The 2022 Games were hosted by Birmingham. Initially the Games were to be held in Victoria, Australia before the government pulled out owing to rising costs.The Baton has been designed by Aaquib Wani, an Indian visual artist and will be on display at the DLF Avenue Saket mall on 12-13 November. It will then proceed to Ahmedabad on November 14 where a big event is on the cards spanning three days (November 15-17).Ahmedabad is the sole contender to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games with the Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport also recommending its intention to host the Centenary Commonwealth Games. The final decision over the host city will take place at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26.India had last hosted the Commonwealth Games in 2010 with New Delhi as the host city.