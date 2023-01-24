মঙ্গলবার , ২৪ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১০ই মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty get married | Off the field News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২৪, ২০২৩ ২:০৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1674504321 photo


MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul on Monday tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.
The duo got married in presence of close family members and friends, at Athiya’s actor father Suniel Shetty‘s farmhouse in Khandala, which is about 82 kms from Mumbai.

Untitled-20

The newly married couple took to Instagram and shared pictures from the wedding ceremony.
“In your light, I learn how to love…” Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness,” they wrote on their respective social media handles.

The bride looked resplendent in a pink lehenga, while the groom looked dapper in a beige sherwani.
The newly weds also posed for the photographers waiting outside the wedding venue post the ceremony.
Athiya, 30, daughter of actor Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty, made her Bollywood debut in 2015 with Nikkhil Advani-directed “Hero”, a remake of co-producer Subhash Ghai’s 1983 classic of the same name.

Untitled-21

Some of her other acting credits include multi-starrer comedy “Mubarakan” and “Motichoor Chaknachoor” alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Rahul, 30, is currently serving as the vice-captain of the Indian cricket team in Test cricket.
The couple is likely to host a grand reception in Mumbai for their friends and colleagues before the Indian Premier League (IPL).





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTGNEWS 5
শখের বাইক ‘কাল হল’, ৫৪ লাখ টাকা হাতিয়ে ধরা
বাংলাদেশ
1674504321 photo
KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty get married | Off the field News
খেলাধুলা
2429933 HYP 0 FEATUREIMG 20230121 140705
লিভার ও কিডনির সমস্যায় ধন্বন্তরি! এই গাছের দু-একখানা পাতা ‘এই ভাবে’ খেলেই হাতে নাতে ফল… Indigestion or liver problems and Kidney issues two leaves of this tree works magically know details – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
subhash ghai
10 Movies of the ‘Showman’ You Shouldn’t Miss
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20221231 WA0012

ঢাকাস্থ টাঙ্গাইল সদর উপজেলা সমিতির ফ্রি মেডিকেল ক্যাম্প ও শীতবস্ত্র বিতরণ

 1.1 4

হিজবুল্লাহর কাছে দেড় লাখ ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র, চিন্তায় ইসরাইল – Corporate Sangbad

 wm savar

সাভারে আওয়ামী লীগের সমাবেশ চলছে

 তিনদিনের সফরে ঢাকায় ডেনমার্কের রাজকুমারী ম্যারি

তিনদিনের সফরে ঢাকায় ডেনমার্কের রাজকুমারী ম্যারি

 adhir ranjan chowdhury

Have Demanded Discussion on Agnipath, Unemployment, Farmers’ Issues: Cong’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

 JIO new

সেপ্টেম্বরের ৪জি স্পিড চার্টে ডাউনলোড স্পিডের নিরিখে শীর্ষে রিলায়েন্স জিও: বলছে TRAI!

 1624746434 photo

Euro 2020: Italy beat Austria 2-1 with extra time goals to reach last eight | Football News

 1623502745 farmers protest

Modi Govt Harassing Farmers Since 2014, Working on Policy to Divide Them: Congress

 download 9 3

হাবিপ্রবিতে উৎসবমুখর পরিবেশে সাধারণ ও বিজ্ঞান প্রযুক্তি সমন্বিত ভর্তি পরীক্ষা অনুষ্ঠিত হয়েছে।

 262153629 1200285680500775 1581600390277266463 n

সুবর্নজয়ন্তী উপলক্ষে ঠাকুরগাঁওয়ে বাংলাদেশ আনসার ও গ্রাম প্রতিরক্ষা বাহিনীর পতাকা র‌্যালি