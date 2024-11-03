রবিবার , ৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১৯শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel to play second India A match at MCG | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৩, ২০২৪ ১০:৫৯ অপরাহ্ণ
KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel to play second India A match at MCG | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Senior batter KL Rahul and reserve keeper Dhruv Jurel will be flying to Australia for the second ‘unofficial Test’ between India A and Australia A starting November 7 at the MCG to give them some game time before the first game at Perth from November 22.
Rahul and Jurel were part of the Indian squad for the New Zealand series but while the former played the opening game before being dropped from the playing XI, Jurel, who made his debut against England earlier this year, hasn’t got a game since Rishabh Pant’s comeback.
The Indian team management wants to give everyone a fair chance to get game time under their belt especially the reserves who could come into action anytime in a marathon series spanning over seven weeks.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

চড়বে পারদ…? নাকি কমবে তাপমাত্রা…? সোমে কেমন থাকবে দক্ষিণবঙ্গের আবহাওয়া? কবে ফের বৃষ্টি? জানুন আগাম আপডেট big change From Monday check latest Rainfall and cold winter forecast in West Bengal
চড়বে পারদ…? নাকি কমবে তাপমাত্রা…? সোমে কেমন থাকবে দক্ষিণবঙ্গের আবহাওয়া? কবে ফের বৃষ্টি? জানুন আগাম আপডেট big change From Monday check latest Rainfall and cold winter forecast in West Bengal
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
‘নো ভোট টু মমতা’, মহিলাদের নেতৃত্বে নবান্ন ও কালীঘাট অভিযানের বার্তা শুভেন্দুর Opposition leader in Bengal Raised concern on Women safety and attacks CM Mamata Banerjee
‘নো ভোট টু মমতা’, মহিলাদের নেতৃত্বে নবান্ন ও কালীঘাট অভিযানের বার্তা শুভেন্দুর Opposition leader in Bengal Raised concern on Women safety and attacks CM Mamata Banerjee
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
পেয়ারা নয়, খান পেয়ারা পাতা! বহু জটিল রোগের ওষুধ! ত্বক ও চুলের জন্যেও ভাল!
পেয়ারা নয়, খান পেয়ারা পাতা! বহু জটিল রোগের ওষুধ! ত্বক ও চুলের জন্যেও ভাল!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
‘বাংলার মেয়েদের সঙ্গে অবিচার হচ্ছে’ ভাইফোঁটায় বিশেষ বার্তা রাজ্যপালের West Bengal Governor Shares message on Women Safety in Bengal On the day of Bhaiphonta Celebration
‘বাংলার মেয়েদের সঙ্গে অবিচার হচ্ছে’ ভাইফোঁটায় বিশেষ বার্তা রাজ্যপালের West Bengal Governor Shares message on Women Safety in Bengal On the day of Bhaiphonta Celebration
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
বগুড়ার শিবগঞ্জে ওয়েল্ডিং মিস্ত্রীর রক্তাক্ত লাশ উদ্ধার।

বগুড়ার শিবগঞ্জে ওয়েল্ডিং মিস্ত্রীর রক্তাক্ত লাশ উদ্ধার।

 টাঙ্গাইলে সুবিধাবঞ্চিত শিশু ও সুধীজনদের নিয়ে জেলা পুলিশের ইফতার মাহফিল

টাঙ্গাইলে সুবিধাবঞ্চিত শিশু ও সুধীজনদের নিয়ে জেলা পুলিশের ইফতার মাহফিল

 ‘গণতন্ত্র ফেরানোর আন্দোলনে সরকারের পরিবর্তন অবশ্যই হবে’

‘গণতন্ত্র ফেরানোর আন্দোলনে সরকারের পরিবর্তন অবশ্যই হবে’

 বিগত দিনের তুলনায় কমেছে টিকিট প্রত্যাশীদের ভিড়

বিগত দিনের তুলনায় কমেছে টিকিট প্রত্যাশীদের ভিড়

 Farhan Akhtar Celebrates 15 Years Of Luck By Chance With BTS Video

Farhan Akhtar Celebrates 15 Years Of Luck By Chance With BTS Video

 TV Actress Urvashi Dholakia is Tired of Essaying ‘Sari-Clad Vamp’, Wishes to Explore New Avatars

TV Actress Urvashi Dholakia is Tired of Essaying ‘Sari-Clad Vamp’, Wishes to Explore New Avatars

 টানা পতনের পর বেড়েছে সূচক – Corporate Sangbad

টানা পতনের পর বেড়েছে সূচক – Corporate Sangbad

 After Reigniting Rumours of Comeback, Rajinikanth Shuts Door on Political Ambitions, Dissolves Outfit

After Reigniting Rumours of Comeback, Rajinikanth Shuts Door on Political Ambitions, Dissolves Outfit

 ভয়েস চ্যাট ২.O, রেকর্ড চ্যাট-সহ একাধিক নতুন ফিচার নিয়ে হাজির Telegram; জানুন বিশদে

ভয়েস চ্যাট ২.O, রেকর্ড চ্যাট-সহ একাধিক নতুন ফিচার নিয়ে হাজির Telegram; জানুন বিশদে

 পেনশনের ফাইল আটকে ঘুষ, বিটিসিএল’র ২ কর্মীর কারাদণ্ড

পেনশনের ফাইল আটকে ঘুষ, বিটিসিএল’র ২ কর্মীর কারাদণ্ড