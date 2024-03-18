KL Rahul gets ‘all clear’ from NCA but told to avoid keeping initially in IPL | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Lucknow Super Giants ‘ captain KL Rahul has received the green light from the National Cricket Academy and is all set to take the field for his franchise from the opening IPL game but has been cautioned against taking up wicket-keeping duties in the initial matches.Rahul had a quadriceps strain during the first Test against England in Hyderabad. Despite initial expectations of him rejoining the team by the third game, the elegant right-hander experienced tightness in his muscles and opted to sit out for the remainder of the matches.Rahul recently posted a short video of his batting, basic keeping drills and outfielding practice at the NCA.

“The NCA has given him clearance and he will join his mates in Lucknow on Thursday (March 20) before they travel to Jaipur for the opening game against Rajasthan Royals on March 24. It is understood that he has been told to avoid squatting initially and he can don the big gloves in coming days. For first few games, he will only play as pure batter,” a BCCI source tracking the developments of LSG told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is understood that even the franchise isn’t losing its sleep over Rahul’s keeping as they have two quality short-format glovesmen in former Proteas star Quinton de Kock and West Indies’ Nicholas Pooran, who is also vice-captain for this season.

However for Rahul, keeping will be an important aspect of his game if he has to stake claim for a spot in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies in June.

“Rahul will not be considered for a top three slot in the Indian T20 team considering his previous performances. He can be that keeper-batter at Nos 5 or 6 if he has a decent IPL. But if he plays purely as a batter, you have a far better option in Rinku Singh, apart from Rishabh Pant, who might just stake a claim with some power-packed performances,” a BCCI source privy to developments, said.

(With inputs from PTI)