KL Rahul likely to join RCB ahead of IPL 2025: Report | Cricket News







NEW DELHI: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul is reportedly considering an exit from the franchise before the commencement of the 2025 Indian Premier League season.

A report from Dainik Jagran suggests that the relationship between Rahul and the Lucknow-based franchise has taken a turn for the worse.

The incident that sparked speculation occurred a few months ago when a video surfaced online, depicting an animated discussion between the franchise owner, Sanjeev Goenka, and the team’s skipper.

Despite the duo denying any disagreement, it appears that the incident has significantly altered the dynamics between them.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are interested in reuniting with their former opening batsman, a report further suggested. However, it remains uncertain whether his current team LSG will retain him as their captain before entering the upcoming mega auction.

Rahul has been at the helm of LSG since their debut season in 2022, guiding them to consecutive playoff appearances. However, the team stumbled in the knockout rounds on both occasions. The 2024 season marked their lowest point, as they finished seventh in the league standings, a significant drop from their previous performances.

Rahul hails from Bangalore and has played for Karnataka in domestic cricket. His IPL journey started with RCB in 2013, but he later joined the Sunrisers Hyderabad. In 2016, he found his way back to the Bangalore-based franchise.









