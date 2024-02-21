বুধবার , ২১ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৮ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

KL Rahul ruled out of 4th Test in Ranchi, Jasprit Bumrah rested | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২১, ২০২৪ ৩:১৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1708463999 photo


NEW DELHI: The Indian team will be without the services of injured keeper-batter KL Rahul, yet again, in the upcoming fourth Test against England in Ranchi.
Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has also been released from the squad ahead of the Test, which starts from February 23.
While Rahul has not been able to recover from his right quadriceps injury, the decision to rest Bumrah was taken as a part of his workload management.
Rahul’s participation in the fifth and final Test match in Dharamsala is also subject to fitness.
The decision to rest Bumrah was expected, considering he bowled 80.5 overs in the first three Tests. Bumrah is the leading wicket-taker in the Test series with 17 scalps from three matches and he singlehandedly bowled India to victory in the second Test in Visakhapatnam.
As part of workload management, India had also earlier rested Mohammed Siraj from the second Test before he returned to play a part in India’s record 434-run win over the visitors in Rajkot on Sunday.
India are well-placed to seal the series in Ranchi but if they are not able to, the home team will desperately need the services of Bumrah for the fifth and final Test in Dharamsala beginning March 7.
Rahul was among India’s best batters in the opening Test in Hyderabad before going down with the same injury that he suffered during last year’s IPL.
He was the only centurion for India in the drawn two-match Test series in South Africa in December.
Pacer Mukesh Kumar, who was released from the squad for the third Test in Rajkot to play Ranji game for Bengal, has joined the squad in Ranchi.
India’s updated squad for the 4th Test:Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Devdutt Padikkal, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep.

bumrah resting





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

rahul gandhi during bharat jodo nyay yatra in lucknow 2024 02 94d88af4b022a770804d2db01b9b918d
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Lucknow: Rahul Gandhi Targets BJP on ‘Unemployment’, ‘Hate’, Repeats Caste Census Vow
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1708463999 photo
KL Rahul ruled out of 4th Test in Ranchi, Jasprit Bumrah rested | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
whatsapp image 2024 02 20 at 10.07.45 pm 2024 02 f715ea476c3c942d74751ba37e305c1c
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Welcome Second Child; Deepika Padukone Sparks Pregnancy Rumours
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Nilphamari Child marriage is free
à¦¬à¦¾à¦²à§à¦¯ à¦¬à¦¿à§à§ à¦®à§à¦à§à¦¤ à¦¹à¦à§à¦à§ à¦¨à§à¦²à¦«à¦¾à¦®à¦¾à¦°à§ à¦ªà§à¦°à¦¸à¦­à¦¾
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Binod Bihari Chowdhury

চট্টগ্রামে বিপ্লবী বিনোদ বিহারীর নামে সড়ক দাবি

 Microsoft Teams: বাড়বে কাজের গতি অথচ ক্লান্ত লাগবে না, বুদ্ধি খাটিয়ে কীভাবে ব্যবহার করতে হবে Microsoft Teams!

Microsoft Teams: বাড়বে কাজের গতি অথচ ক্লান্ত লাগবে না, বুদ্ধি খাটিয়ে কীভাবে ব্যবহার করতে হবে Microsoft Teams!

 wm Rumin Farhana

‘ওয়াই-ফাই পাসওয়ার্ড জয় বাংলা, তাই উনি ব্যবহার করবেন না’

 Kotuali model t pic

ময়মনসিংহে বন্ধ ঘরে ঝুলন্ত অবস্থায় স্বামীর ও খাটের ওপর থেকে স্ত্রী’র মরদেহ উদ্ধার

 1622872347 pearl v puri

Naagin Actor Pearl V Puri Arrested on Charges of Rape of a Minor

 3365217 HYP 0 FEATUREPhotoEditor 20238197227187

নিরামিষ মুসুর ডালের কাটলেট! হার মানাবে চিকেন বা ফিশ কাটলেটকেhowrah snacks seller rocks with his masoor lentil cutlet in his shop – News18 Bangla

 wm HSC result 2019 10

যেভাবে এইচএসসির ফল জানা যাবে

 IMG 20231228 WA0008

আনোয়ারায় নিষিদ্ধ পিরানহা মাছ জব্দ করে এতিমখানায় বিতরণ করে

 received 969712657180200

সাপাহারে ১৫ লক্ষ টাকা মুল্যের মুর্তি উদ্ধার

 evaly savar ecommerce ecommerce barta

সাভারে ইভ্যালির ৪টি ওয়্যারহাউজ সিলগালা