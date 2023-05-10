বুধবার , ১০ মে ২০২৩ | ২৭শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

KL Rahul undergoes successful surgery on right thigh | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১০, ২০২৩ ৪:৪২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1683672131 photo



msid 100110484,imgsize 24108

taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

NEW DELHI: India opener KL Rahul has undergone a successful surgery on his right thigh, the right-handed batter confirmed on Tuesday.
Rahul, the captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), who has been ruled out from rest of the IPL and the WTC final with a thigh injury, took to social media to give an update about his surgery.

“Hi everyone, I just got done with my surgery – it was successful,” his Instagram post read.

A big thank you to the doctors and medical staff for making sure I was comfortable and everything went smoothly. I’m officially on the road to recovery now. I’m determined to get back to my best and get back on the field. Onwards and upwards!, it added.
The 31-year old Rahul picked up the injury while fielding during an IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. He abruptly stopped while chasing the ball and eventually had to be helped off the field by the team’s support staff.
After consultations with specialists, it was decided that Rahul will undergo surgery and it will be followed by rehab at the National Cricket Academy.
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Ishan Kishan as Rahul’s replacement in the WTC final squad.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Sojon Edit
তুচ্ছ ঘটনায় জোড়া খুন: ‘বড় ভাই’সহ গ্রেফতার ৮
বাংলাদেশ
1683672131 photo
KL Rahul undergoes successful surgery on right thigh | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
anger 4 1
কথায় কথায় রেগে যান, এটা কোনও জটিল রোগের লক্ষণ নয় তো, বুঝবেন কীভাবে?|how to control your anger follow these tips to help you stay calm – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled design 3 14
Robert De Niro Welcomes His Seventh Child at 79
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm kader

ইদুল আজহা আনন্দ ভাগাভাগির শিক্ষা দেয়: কাদের

 har ghar tiranga celebs

Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Mohanlal and Other Celebs Hoist the Tricolour, See pics

 wm Krishok Front News Photo 01 06 2022 2

উন্নয়ন বাজেটের ৪০% কৃষি খাতে বরাদ্দের দাবি

 1651916396 photo

Sindhu, Lakshya lead India’s quest for medal at Thomas and Uber Cup Final | Badminton News

 United head logo F1 Copy Copy

কর্মকর্তারা সঠিক সময়ে অফিসে এসেছেন : মন্ত্রী তাজুল

 IMG 20220313 WA0001

নাগরপুরে ঢিলেঢালা সংস্কার, মাসে একাধিকবার বেইলী সেতু বিকল।

 wm Primary School File Photo 08 09 2020

শিক্ষাপ্রতিষ্ঠান খুলতে বৈঠক ৫ সেপ্টেম্বর

 1624528901 siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah Denies Claims of Rift with DK Shivakumar, to Meet Top Brass in Delhi Today

 download 12

গলাচিপায় পানিতে ডুবে শিশুর মৃত্যু

 1623502745 farmers protest

Modi Govt Harassing Farmers Since 2014, Working on Policy to Divide Them: Congress