KL Rahul’s cryptic post after demolishing former team Lucknow Super Giants | Cricket News

KL Rahul (Image credit: BCCI/IPL)

NEW DELHI: KL Rahul led from the front with a composed half-century as Delhi Capitals cruised to an emphatic eight-wicket victory over his former team, Lucknow Super Giants , on Tuesday. KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 57 off 42 deliveries, laced with three fours and three sixes, and in the process, crossed the 5,000-run milestone in the Indian Premier League. Delhi chased down the 160-run target with ease, reaching 161/2 in 17.5 overs to draw level with Gujarat Titans at the top of the table, both teams sitting on 12 points from six wins.

Abishek Porel played a key role in Delhi’s chase, hammering 51 off 36 balls in a free-flowing knock. Aiden Markram, who bowled his off-spin, was the only successful bowler for Lucknow, claiming both wickets for 30 runs.

After sealing the win, KL Rahul took to social media and shared a cryptic yet telling message.

“Always good to be back in Lucknow,” KL Rahul wrote.

Earlier in the evening, despite a strong 87-run opening partnership between Aiden Markram (52) and Mitchell Marsh (45) off 60 balls, Lucknow failed to capitalize and were restricted to 159/6. Delhi’s fast bowler Mukesh Kumar was the standout performer with the ball, finishing with impressive figures of 4 for 33.

Kumar struck at crucial intervals, beginning with a toe-crushing yorker that knocked over Marsh. He then removed Abdul Samad, who managed just 2 runs and never looked settled at the crease. Nicholas Pooran, one of LSG’s most consistent batters this season, fell to a clever slow short ball from Mitchell Starc and was dismissed for just 9.

Returning for the final over, Kumar removed Ayush Badoni (36), who had threatened to boost the total at the end. Rishabh Pant, who has struggled with form throughout the season, endured another poor outing—getting out for a duck after miscuing a reverse lap and dragging the ball onto his stumps against Mukesh.

Delhi’s clinical all-round performance keeps their momentum going as the playoff race heats up.