‘Koshish jaldi hi kar raha hoon…’: Mohammed Shami cautious about Team India comeback | Cricket News







NEW DELHI: Indian speed spearhead Mohammed Shami, who is recuperating from an ankle injury, is unsure when he would return to competitive cricket. The seasoned player has stressed the need to be completely fit before making a comeback.

Shami has been out of action since the 2023 ODI World Cup final because of an ankle ailment for which he had surgery earlier this year.

Speaking during the Cricket Association of Bengal ‘s (CAB) annual awards ceremony in Kolkata, where he received recognition for his outstanding achievements, Shami stated that he wanted to be in peak physical condition before going back on the field.

“ Koshish jaldi hi kar raha hoon kyun ke main janta hoon kaafi time ho gaya hai team se bahar rehte hue (I am working hard to make a comeback soon because I know I have been out of action for quite some time). However, I want to ensure there is no discomfort when I return. I’ve to work on my fitness, so that there is no discomfort,” Shami told reporters, as per PTI.

“The stronger I return, the better it is for me. I don’t want to rush and risk getting injured again, be it against Bangladesh, New Zealand or the Australia series. I’ve already started bowling, but I won’t take any chances until I am 100% fit.”

Shami, who is undergoing rehabilitation, is expected to return to competitive cricket for his home team Bengal in the Ranji Trophy and may play for his country later in a Test match against New Zealand, according to a report published by PTI last month.

Shami is expected to participate in Bengal’s first two Ranji matches against UP (October 11) and Bihar (October 18).

The 34-year-old hinted that he would play domestic games before returning to the international scene.

“If I need to play domestic cricket to test my fitness, I will. What matters most is that I am fully ready for whatever comes next, regardless of the opposition or format,” Shami added.

For India’s forthcoming five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy match against Australia, Shami is anticipated to be a crucial player.

Asked about the much-anticipated series, Shami said, “ Favourites toh hum hi hai, chinta unhe honi chahiye (We are the favourites, they should be worried).”

Notwithstanding the fact that Shami was born in Uttar Pradesh, the CAB acknowledged his lengthy connection to Bengal cricket .

“I often say I was born in UP but made in Bengal. This is a journey of over 20 years, and I am grateful for the love and support Bengal has shown me,” Shami said.









