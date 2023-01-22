রবিবার , ২২ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৮ই মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Kunlavut Vitidsarn emerges champions at India Open | Badminton News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ২২, ২০২৩ ৬:০১ অপরাহ্ণ
1674388886 photo



msid 97226637,imgsize 66226

NEW DELHI: Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Korea’s An Seyoung emerged champions at the India Open after stunning wins over two-time world champions Viktor Axelsen and Akane Yamaguchi in their men’s and women’s singles finals, respectively on Sunday.
Kunlavut beat Olympic champion Axelsen of Denmark 22-20, 10-21, 21-12 in 64 minutes to claim his maiden Super 750 tournament title, while An saw off world No. 1 Yamaguchi 15-21, 21-16, 21-12 in the women’s singles summit showdown.
World No. 11 Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang came out as the winners in men’s doubles after seeing off star Malaysian third seeds Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik 14-21, 21-19, 21-18 in the final for their second World Tour title following the triumph at Japan Open last year.
The other two doubles matches didn’t happen following two withdrawals, both featuring Chinese pairs, on the final day of the tournament due to ill health.
Wang Yi Lyu, who was due to play the mixed doubles final with Huang Dong Ping, and Chen Qing Chen, who was to feature in the women’s doubles final with Jia Yi Fan, reported sick. They were suffering from diarrhoea and withdrew from their respective matches.
Japan’s Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino won the mixed doubles title, while Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida, also from Japan, claimed the women’s doubles crown.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Road Accident 2
ভাটারায় বাসচাপায় বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় ছাত্রী নিহত
বাংলাদেশ
1674388886 photo
Kunlavut Vitidsarn emerges champions at India Open | Badminton News
খেলাধুলা
multani cover
ত্বকের জেল্লা বাড়াবে মাটি! এই ঘরোয়া ফেসপ্যাকেই দূর হবে দাগ-ছোপ, জেনে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
akshay kumar viral bhayani
Akshay Kumar Says He’s ‘Still Chandni Chowk Boy from Delhi’ During Selfiee Trailer Launch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20221107 WA0001

সাতক্ষীরা থানা পুলিশের অভিযানে ০৫ মাদক কারবারি গ্রেফতার

 mullo sonbedon 1

মূল্য সংবেদনশীল তথ্য নেই ড্রাগন সোয়েটারের – Corporate Sangbad

 wm joebiden14

রাশিয়ার ওপর নতুন নিষেধাজ্ঞা আরোপ বাইডেনের

 1627049070 lord shiva 1

All You Need to Know About Shravana Somwar: Date, Puja Vidhi, Significance

 fotojet 53

Radhika Apte, Vikrant Massey Investigate Murder Mysteries In Suspenseful Psychological-Thriller

 218430837 964878257679559 4706027651457580941 n 8

খুলনা বিভাগে করোনায় ঝড়ে যায় আরও ৩১ জনের প্রান

 image 476031 1634217509

ইসলামে সব ধর্মের স্বাধীনতার কথা বলা হয়েছে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

 hiv

Myths and Facts About HIV and AIDS One Should Know

 wm Photo Branding 1 77

পাহাড় কেটে বহুতল ভবন: ৩ লাখ টাকা জরিমানা

 hair fall

অকালেই টাক পড়ছে? একরাশ ঘন, কালো চুল পেতে মানুন এই সহজ নিয়ম