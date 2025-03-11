Kush Maini joins Alpine Formula 1 team as test and reserve driver | Racing News

File photo of Motor Racing driver Kush Maini. (ANI)

Indian racing driver Kush Maini has been appointed as a reserve driver for the Alpine Formula 1 team before the season opener in Melbourne on March 16. The 24-year-old from Bengaluru, who currently races in Formula 2 , joined Alpine’s junior program in October 2023 and will now work alongside Franco Colapinto, Paul Aron, and Ryo Hirakawa as reserve drivers.

Alpine explained Maini’s new responsibilities in a statement: “Maini’s duties will involve offering valuable support to the team’s car development and set-up objectives using the driver-in-loop simulator at Enstone, as well as participating in its TPC (testing of previous cars) Programme aimed at improving skills at the wheel of a contemporary, modern Formula One car.”

Formula 1 teams have evolved from having just one reserve driver throughout most of their 75-year history to now maintaining multiple reserve drivers.

This promotion marks a significant step for Maini in his pursuit to become the third Indian Formula 1 driver after Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok.

Maini will continue racing for DAMS in Formula 2, entering his third season which runs alongside select Formula 1 events. His previous seasons saw him finish 11th and 13th in the drivers’ standings, securing five podiums including a victory in Hungary.

“Since joining the Alpine Academy ahead of last year, I have been incredibly welcomed in the entire Alpine family and I am thankful to Flavio and Oliver for their continued support. I am looking forward to getting more track time in Formula One machinery in this role and to build on what I have already learned with the team in 2024. I’m very excited to begin the role as soon as possible but for now my focus is on my third season in Formula 2 kicking off this weekend in Australia,” said Maini.

Alpine Academy director Julian Rouse praised Maini’s abilities: “Kush has impressed the team across his TPC performances and Formula 2 results whilst we have been working with him and we expect he will continue to do so in 2025. His wider role allows us to further expand our pool of driving talent who can provide support and resource to the whole team during the busy season.”



