‘Legend’ Virat Kohli should not be compared to any cricketer, let alone Babar Azam: Ahmad Shahzad | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The Indian cricket team was lauded all over the world by winning the T20 World Cup title.In a thrilling final, Rohit Sharma and his men edged out South Africa by 7 runs at Barbados on Saturday.Virat Kohli proved his big-match credentials, with his 59-ball 76 in the final clash — after he managed just 75 runs in seven innings during the competition until the finale and was named the man of the match.Lauding the Indian cricket star, former Pakistan cricketer Ahmad Shahzad said that India would have never won the T20 World Cup final without Virat Kohli’s innings, adding that no one should compare Babar Azam or any other cricketer to the former Indian captain.In a viral video, Shahzad says, “Virat Kohli is a legend of our generation and he is leaving behind a legacy in T20I cricket. He has always played his cricket with enthusiasm. Even in his last match, someone else was taking wickets and he was celebrating at long-on, long-off.”Shahzad adds, “He didn’t score runs in the whole World Cup but as destiny would have it, he scored runs in the final when one else scored and had Virat not scored in that final, India wouldn’t have won. I think he’s leaving a big legacy behind for the Indian team, for the rest of the world. It won’t be easy for India to fill in the shoes of Virat Kohli in any format. Good luck to Indian cricket team to fit his shoes.”When asked about the comparisons between Virat and Babar Azam and sometimes even himself, Shahzad said, “There is no one like Virat Kohli, let alone me, let alone anybody else. People even compare him with Babar Azam. He should not be compared to anyone. He has an amazing strike rate and average in ICC tournaments. So he shouldn’t be compared to anyone. He’s one and only Virat Kohli, he got the send-off that he deserved. I am happy as a cricketer that Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma got the send-offs that they both deserved.”

Kohli bowed out in the shortest international format with 4,188 runs in 125 matches including one century and 38 half tons since his debut in 2010.

Virat amassed 1,292 runs at an average of 58.72 and a strike rate of 128.81 in 35 T20 World Cup games, including 15 half-centuries. He is the highest run-getter in the history of the tournament with an unbeaten 89 as his highest score.