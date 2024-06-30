‘Like a steadfast horse … ‘: Ravindra Jadeja announces retirement from T20Is | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Seasoned India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja announced his retirement from T20 Internationals on Sunday, a day after the team’s World Cup victory in Barbados. He joins his esteemed teammates Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in bidding farewell to the format.Jadeja, widely regarded as one of the world’s best fielders, stated that he will continue to represent India in ODIs and Tests.Since making his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in 2009, he has played 74 matches, scoring 515 runs and taking 54 wickets.

“With a heart full of gratitude, I bid farewell to T20 internationals. Like a steadfast horse galloping with pride, I’ve always given my best for my country and will continue to do so in other formats . Winning the T20 World Cup was a dream come true, a pinnacle of my T20 International career. Thank you for the memories, the cheers, and the unwavering support,” Jadeja wrote on his Instagram handle.

In the T20 World Cup final on Saturday, India secured their second title in the tournament’s history by defeating South Africa by seven runs.

Following the triumph, both Rohit and Kohli announced their retirement from the T20I format.

His retirement marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy of stellar performances and memorable moments on the T20I stage.

Jadeja, fondly known as “Jaddu” and “Sir Jadeja,” was born on December 6, 1988, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. He made his mark in the fast-paced world of T20 cricket after his India debut against Sri Lanka in 2009, just before the T20 World Cup that year.

Jadeja’s ascent in the format, however, began with the Rajasthan Royals’ historic IPL victory in 2008. As a young all-rounder, he made valuable contributions with both bat and ball, while also displaying exceptional fielding skills throughout the tournament. His performances earned him the nickname “Rockstar” from his then-franchise captain, the late Shane Warne.

In 2012, Chennai Super Kings acquired Jadeja for around Rs 9.8 Crore, making him the most expensive player in that year’s auction. He went on to win three more IPL titles with CSK, including being named player of the match in the 2023 final against Gujarat Titans after hitting the winning four off the last ball.

In his international career in the shortest format, Jadeja played 74 matches, scoring 515 runs and taking 54 wickets. His precision and subtle variations made him a challenging opponent for batters looking to score freely, especially in the middle overs. Throughout his T20I career, Jadeja consistently provided breakthroughs for his team at crucial moments, turning matches in India’s favor with timely strikes.

Apart from his bowling, Jadeja’s fielding set him apart as one of the finest all-rounders of his generation, known for his lightning-fast reflexes and athletic prowess. His exceptional catches, direct hits, and game-changing run-outs will be a significant part of his T20I legacy.

Jadeja’s all-round abilities were further highlighted in the 2014 World T20, where his economical bowling (five wickets at an economy of 7.36) and crucial lower-order contributions helped India reach the final.

The retirement of Rohit, Kohli, and Jadeja signifies the end of an era in T20Is for India, with BCCI President Roger Binny acknowledging that it would take at least two years from now for the side to settle down.