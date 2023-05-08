সোমবার , ৮ মে ২০২৩ | ২৫শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Lionel Messi back in training with PSG | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৮, ২০২৩ ৮:৩৮ অপরাহ্ণ
1683556693 photo


Lionel Messi is training with Paris St Germain again, the Ligue 1 team said on Monday, after the forward was suspended for making a trip to Saudi Arabia and missing a training session as a result.
French media reported that Messi was suspended for two weeks after an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia when he was supposed to train with the squad the day after the Ligue 1 leaders’ 3-1 defeat to Lorient last month.
Messi, who apologised to PSG and his team mates on Friday, was left out of the squad for their 3-1 win at second-bottom Troyes on Sunday.

PSG posted a picture of Messi training on social media, along with the caption: “The Argentinian striker from Paris Saint-Germain was back in training on Monday 8 May.”
PSG are six points clear of Lens and eight in front of Olympique de Marseille with four more rounds of games remaining this season.
Messi’s future at PSG has been the subject of much speculation in recent days.

football match2
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

A source close to Argentina’s captain told Reuters that he received a formal offer to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal next season, with a contract renewal at PSG not on the cards for the World Cup winner who turns 36 next month.
The oil-rich nation appointed Messi its tourism ambassador last year and he visited Jeddah in May 2022.
He returned in January to play a friendly match with PSG against a team of Saudi League stars, when he faced great rival Cristiano Ronaldo.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTGNEWS 2
সভাপতির ‘ধমকে’ প্রধান শিক্ষকের মৃত্যু, আদালতে মামলা
বাংলাদেশ
1683556693 photo
Lionel Messi back in training with PSG | Football News
খেলাধুলা
2900113 HYP 0 FEATUREIMG 20230508 093852
কুরকুট বা পিঁপড়ের ডিম সুস্বাদু ও পুষ্টিকর! চাটনি বানিয়ে বা শালপাতায় মুড়ে ঝলসে খাওয়াই রীতিant eggs are tasty and nutritious food in many parts of west bengal – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
fotojet 6
Vidyut Jammwal Visits Golden Temple, Wagah Border Ahead Of IB 71 Release; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
top trade

সাপ্তাহিক লেনদেনের শীর্ষে লাফার্জহোলসিম – Corporate Sangbad

 bts suga nba japan

Suga Gets Special Gift From Stephen Curry, Presented Proof CDs and Even ‘Refereed’ At NBA Japan Games

 wm CTG Bander

মালয়েশিয়া যাওয়া খালি কনটেইনার থেকে বাংলাদেশি কিশোর উদ্ধার

 wm seven coolege fvf vfkv

ঢাবি’র অধিভুক্ত সাত কলেজে ১ম বর্ষে ভর্তির সময় বেড়েছে

 wm 50 Years of Karitas Press Conference 24 11 2021 2

৫০ বছরে কারিতাস, চট্টগ্রাম থেকে শুরু বছরব্যাপী আয়োজন

 IMG 20220303 WA0002

টাঙ্গাইলে নবনির্বাচিত আটিয়া ইউনিয়ন পরিষদের চেয়ারম্যানের মৃত্যু

 wm CPB Bomb 19 January 2020

নতুন করে একই কথা বলতে চায় না সিপিবি

 oo 5

কেউ আপনার ফেসবুক অ্যাকাউন্ট ব্যবহার করছেন! কী করে বুঝবেন?– News18 Bangla

 wm trump tweet

টুইটার অ্যাকাউন্ট ফিরে পেতে ট্রাম্পের তোড়জোড়

 apil robi gp bl

তিন মোবাইল ফোন কোম্পানিকে পাওনা পরিশোধের নির্দেশ – Corporate Sangbad