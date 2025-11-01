শনিবার, ০১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:২৫ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Shalini Passi Took English Lessons, Learnt Slang To ‘Be Cool’ Before Bollywood Wives: ‘I Used To Stammer’ | Bollywood News It’s Official: The Jonas Brothers Wrap Shoot For Camp Rock 3, Shares BTS Pictures | Hollywood News IPL trade: RR, DC close to Sanju Samson, Tristan Stubbs swap; KKR press for KL Rahul | EXCLUSIVE | Cricket News গণভোটে জন্ম নেওয়া দলের গণভোটে বিরোধিতা কেন—প্রশ্ন তুষারের বিএনপি ও জামায়াতের মধ্যে বোঝাপড়া হচ্ছে বলে শুনছি: পাটওয়ারী দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ Lionel Messi’s ‘GOAT India Tour’ takes a twist! New venue named after Argentina cancel Kerala friendly | Football News ‘After Our Last Film…’: Aanand L Rai On Collaborating With Dhanush For Tere Ishk Mein | Bollywood News Women’s World Cup Final | ‘Come on, India, let’s do this’: Indian men’s cricketers’ messages fire up Harmanpreet Kaur’s team | Cricket News রাষ্ট কাঠামো ৩১দফা কর্মসূচি বাস্তবায়নে নৌপথে এক বর্ণাঢ্য শোভাযাত্রা ও গণসংযোগে
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Lionel Messi’s ‘GOAT India Tour’ takes a twist! New venue named after Argentina cancel Kerala friendly | Football News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৩ সময় দেখুন
Lionel Messi’s ‘GOAT India Tour’ takes a twist! New venue named after Argentina cancel Kerala friendly | Football News


Lionel Messi’s visit to India has taken a new twist, with a new venue in South India being named. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lionel Messi’s much-anticipated ‘GOAT Tour to India 2025’ has undergone a major change, with a new venue officially added as the new southern leg of the tour following the cancellation of Argentina’s proposed friendly in Kerala. The decision ensures that fans across the country will get a chance to witness the football icon, as the revised itinerary now spans all four regions — east (Kolkata), south (Hyderabad – newly added), west (Mumbai) and north (New Delhi). “Now we are covering south also. This will be a tribute to millions of football fans in South India,” Satadru Dutta, the sole organiser of the ‘GOAT Tour to India 2025’, told PTI. The Kochi leg, initially planned for November 17, was cancelled after delays in obtaining necessary clearances. To compensate, Hyderabad was chosen as the new venue so that southern fans are not left out. “I wanted to make it a pan-India event and now that the Kerala event is cancelled, south people are getting deprived to see Messi,” Dutta told PTI, confirming that the Hyderabad event will take place either at the Gachibowli or Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. According to the organiser, the Hyderabad leg will be “an extension of GOAT Cup” featuring a celebrity match, football clinic, musical programme, and a felicitation ceremony, making it one of the grandest stops of the tour.

Poll

Which city are you most excited to see Lionel Messi in during the ‘GOAT Tour to India 2025’?

The tour, which marks Messi’s return to India after 14 years, will also feature Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. The Argentine legend will start his tour in Kolkata and conclude it in New Delhi, where he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Revised Itinerary

  • Dec 12–13 (Kolkata): Arrival and meet-and-greet, GOAT Cup at Salt Lake Stadium; departs for Hyderabad.
  • Dec 13 (Hyderabad): Meet-and-greet (5 pm); GOAT Cup (7–8.45 pm) at either Rajiv Gandhi or Gachibowli Stadium.
  • Dec 14 (Mumbai): GOAT Cup at Wankhede Stadium.
  • Dec 15 (New Delhi): Meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi; GOAT Cup at Arun Jaitley Stadium.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
IPL trade: RR, DC close to Sanju Samson, Tristan Stubbs swap; KKR press for KL Rahul | EXCLUSIVE | Cricket News

IPL trade: RR, DC close to Sanju Samson, Tristan Stubbs swap; KKR press for KL Rahul | EXCLUSIVE | Cricket News

Women’s World Cup Final | ‘Come on, India, let’s do this’: Indian men’s cricketers’ messages fire up Harmanpreet Kaur’s team | Cricket News

Women’s World Cup Final | ‘Come on, India, let’s do this’: Indian men’s cricketers’ messages fire up Harmanpreet Kaur’s team | Cricket News

Shah Rukh Khan calls John Cena a ‘rock star’; WWE legend’s heartfelt reply wins hearts | WWE News

Shah Rukh Khan calls John Cena a ‘rock star’; WWE legend’s heartfelt reply wins hearts | WWE News

Asia Cup trophy row takes ugly twist: ‘We have approached ACC…,’ says BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia | Cricket News

Asia Cup trophy row takes ugly twist: ‘We have approached ACC…,’ says BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia | Cricket News

Rohan Bopanna announces retirement after 22-year career: ‘Tennis gave me a purpose when I was lost’ | Tennis News

Rohan Bopanna announces retirement after 22-year career: ‘Tennis gave me a purpose when I was lost’ | Tennis News

Relief for India! Why MCG’s wrecker-in-chief Josh Hazlewood is not playing the third T20I in Hobart | Cricket News

Relief for India! Why MCG’s wrecker-in-chief Josh Hazlewood is not playing the third T20I in Hobart | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST