‘Main aur Radha chana kha rahe the?’: Jemimah Rodrigues’ hilarious reaction to Smriti Mandhana’s leaderboard win – WATCH | Cricket News

Amanjot Kaur won best fielder in the final for a stellar run out and the monumental catch of Laura Wolvaardt (Screengrabs)

In a final filled with defining moments, Amanjot Kaur delivered one that will be remembered for years. Her dramatic catch to dismiss South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt turned the Women’s World Cup final decisively in India’s favour and sparked scenes of celebration across the DY Patil Stadium. The moment came in the 42nd over when Wolvaardt, batting on 101, mistimed a shot that flew towards deep mid-wicket. Amanjot juggled the ball twice before finally holding on, triggering an eruption of relief and joy both on the field and in the stands. She had earlier produced a sharp run-out to dismiss Tazmin Brits, giving India their first breakthrough.

The Amanjot Kaur story: overcoming challenges, not knowing grandmother’s illness to win World Cup

Fielding coach Munish Bali, addressing the team after the win, summed up the pride in the dressing room. “Thank you so much for making us proud. Thank you so much for giving us a chance to wear this t-shirt. Champions! Let’s go ladies,” Bali said in a video shared by the BCCI. Teammate Jemimah Rodrigues hailed Amanjot’s moment of brilliance, saying it had changed everything. “So girls, we talk about special moments… there are some moments in a game that change lives forever and that moment has changed our lives forever — and that is today, Amanjot,” she said. “You just didn’t catch that catch, you caught the World Cup.”Watch the video here Bali also highlighted Smriti Mandhana’s contribution in the field, revealing that she topped the team’s leaderboard. “Smriti Mandhana is at the top with eight catches, no errors. We win on the outfield. Well done, Smriti,” he added.This prompted a light-hearted and hilarious reaction from Jemimah, who asked him whether she and teammate Radha (Yadav) were doing nothing on the pitch – “one minute sir, kya mai aur Radha chana kha rahe the?” she asked as her teammates burst out laughing.

India’s 52-run victory was anchored by all-round excellence, owed to Deepti Sharma’s five-wicket haul (5/39) and half-century (58), Shafali Verma’s 87, and sharp fielding that kept South Africa under pressure. Despite Wolvaardt’s century, India bundled out the visitors for 246 in 45.3 overs to secure their first-ever Women’s World Cup title.