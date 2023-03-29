Mamata Banerjee’s Laundry Act on Stage to Protest Against BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday started a two-day sit-in in Kolkata to protest the Union government’s alleged discriminatory attitude towards the state. During the protest, the Trinamool Congress supremo also launched a scathing attack on the BJP for allegedly misusing central probe agencies against political opponents.

To intensify her attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party over “giving clean chit to Opposition leaders when they join the BJP”, Banerjee used a model of a

washing machine

on stage to demonstrate the saffron party’s alleged policy.

In the video, TMC leaders were seen raising “washing machine, BhaJaPa (BJP)” slogans while Banerjee was seen putting a black cloth into the prop machine labelled “BJP” and pulling out a white cloth from it.

On Twitter, TMC shared a video and said, “Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial calls out @BJP4India’s hypocrisy. Under BJP’s rule, the opposition is endlessly harassed by Central Agencies. But the minute an opposition leader joins the BJP, they become innocent as a lamb. That’s the magic of BJP WASHING MACHINE!”

Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial calls out @BJP4India’s hypocrisy. Under BJP’s rule, the opposition is endlessly harassed by Central Agencies. But the minute an opposition leader joins the BJP, they become innocent as a lamb. That’s the magic of BJP WASHING MACHINE! pic.twitter.com/Z4hbvQQ5U0 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) March 29, 2023

NDTV quoted her as saying, “BJP has become a washing machine. Give me a list of all thieves and robbers – they are all sitting there (with BJP). I have to listen to their sermons about the constitution?”

She also urged all political parties to unitedly fight the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Stating that the 2024 Parliamentary polls will be a fight between the citizens of the country and the BJP, she said people from all religions — Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Parsi — must unite to defeat the saffron party to save Indian democracy.

She also called the BJP party ‘Dushasana’ which has “devastated the country by selling the LIC and SBI”.

“Every political party in India must unite to oust this BJP government. Remove ‘Dushasana’ BJP and save the common man of the country and Indian democracy,” she added.

