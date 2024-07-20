Manolo Marquez appointed head coach of Indian men’s football team | Football News







NEW DELHI: Manolo Marquez , a Spanish national who currently manages FC Goa in the Indian Super League, has been appointed as the new head coach of the Indian men’s football team .

The decision was made by the All India Football Federation’s ( AIFF ) executive committee during their meeting on Saturday.

Marquez will replace Igor Stimac, who was recently dismissed from the position.

Stimac was sacked as head coach on June 17, after Indian failed to make it to the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

During the 2024-25 season, Marquez will continue his role as the head coach of first team at FC Goa, handling both responsibilities concurrently before assuming the national coaching role on a full-time basis.

Marquez, 55, possesses a wealth of understanding and expertise in Indian football, particularly in training national team players, especially young talents. In recent years, numerous players from his Hyderabad FC squad have been selected for the national team.

Since 2020, Marquez has been coaching in India, leading two ISL clubs. With Hyderabad FC, he achieved victory in the ISL Cup in the 2021-22 season.

Prior to his time in India, Marquez had a comprehensive coaching career in Spain, managing teams such as Las Palmas (top division), Las Palmas B, Espanyol B, Badalona, Prat, and Europa (third division).

“We are delighted to welcome Mr. Marquez to this important role and are also thankful to FC Goa for their generosity of releasing him for national duty. We look forward to working with Mr. Marquez in the years ahead. The AIFF, FC Goa, and Mr. Marquez will collaborate closely to ensure there is minimal impact between the two jobs and strive to achieve the best possible results for all involved,” AIFF president Shri Kalyan Chaubey stated in media release.

Upon his selection, Marquez expressed his deep affinity for India. He also conveyed his gratitude to FC Goa for their support and understanding in allowing him the flexibility to contribute to the national team’s efforts.

“It’s an honour for me to be the National Football Team coach of India, a country I consider my second home. India and its people are something I feel attached to and I feel a part of since I first came to this beautiful country. I want to do my best to bring success to the millions of fans we have.

I am very grateful to FC Goa for allowing us the flexibility to help the national team during the coming season while I am still the club’s head coach. I’m grateful to the AIFF for this opportunity and we hope to do great things for football,” he said.









