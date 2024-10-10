Massive blow! Australia likely to miss their star player vs India in Border-Gavaskar Trophy | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Australia have been dealt a significant setback ahead of the crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India, commencing on November 22. Star all-rounder Cameron Green’s prospects of participating in the series have nearly vanished, with back surgery emerging as a potential course of action following his recent injury.

As reported by ESPN Cricinfo, “Surgery is a legitimate option but it is among a host of recovery plans that are still being worked out by Cricket Australia’s medical and high performance team following Green’s injury on the UK limited-overs tour.”

Green returned home from the UK after experiencing back discomfort following the third ODI against England at Chester-le-Street.

Although he underwent scans both in England and upon his return to Australia, CA’s medical team is taking their time to assess the best way forward, with no official plan yet announced.

Despite having had four previous stress fractures, none have occurred since 2019, and Green, 25, has been carefully managed throughout his first four years in international cricket.

If surgery is chosen as the preferred option, it would sideline him for the entire summer.

However, if a non-surgical recovery plan is adopted, there is a chance he could still play cricket this summer, albeit only as a batter, with the timeline for his availability yet to be determined.

Green has represented Australia in 28 Tests thus far, maintaining an average of 36 and claiming 35 wickets.