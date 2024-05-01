বুধবার , ১ মে ২০২৪ | ১৮ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Mayank Yadav: Watch: Mayank Yadav receives a 'masterclass' from Jasprit Bumrah after LSG vs MI IPL match

NEW DELHI: Lucknow Super Giants‘ promising fast bowler, Mayank Yadav, endured a setback in his IPL campaign as he was forced off the field after bowling just one ball of his third over due to abdominal soreness on Tuesday.
Mayank, who had impressed with his pace and accuracy in the initial matches, was sidelined once again, raising concerns about his fitness. LSG head coach Justin Langer revealed that Mayank may have aggravated the same injury that had previously kept him out of action.
Despite the setback, the 21-year-old was seen back on the field after the match, engaging in a conversation with fellow pacer Yash Thakur and Mumbai Indians‘ experienced campaigner, Jasprit Bumrah.Bumrah, known for his remarkable comeback from injury setbacks, shared valuable insights with Mayank, drawing praise from IPL for his mentorship towards budding pacers.
While sharing the visuals of the interaction, IPL wrote: “Who else than the purple-cap holder himself with some valuable advice for budding pacers.”

Reflecting on Mayank’s injury, LSG captain KL Rahul expressed caution, stating that it was better not to risk the young bowler’s health further. Coach Langer echoed this sentiment, mentioning that Mayank’s rehabilitation had been on track, but further assessment through a scan would be conducted to determine the extent of the injury.
Despite his limited experience in professional cricket, Mayank had made an immediate impact in the IPL, winning player of the match awards in his first two appearances. His ability to consistently bowl over 150 kmph had caught the attention of fans and experts alike. However, his participation in the ongoing season has been curtailed again by this unfortunate setback.





