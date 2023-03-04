শনিবার , ৪ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১৯শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Medvedev ends Djokovic run to book Dubai final with Rublev | Tennis News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ৪, ২০২৩ ৪:২৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1677882305 photo



msid 98398087,imgsize 37990

Daniil Medvedev handed Novak Djokovic his first defeat of the year, beating the world number one 6-4 6-4 on Friday to reach the Dubai Tennis Championships final where he plays holder Andrey Rublev for a third title in as many weeks.
In a contest where the players put their early season win streaks on the line, it was Rotterdam and Doha champion Medvedev who drew first blood by breaking an error-prone Djokovic twice and closed out the first set with a searing forehand.
Playing in his first tournament since winning the Adelaide and Australian Open titles, Djokovic has hardly put a foot wrong barring a small scare in his opener against Tomas Machac.
The 35-year-old had his moments and looked the better player after going down 2-5 in the opening set but he dropped his serve again early in the second after hitting a return long.
It was the opening Medvedev could have only dreamed of in his bid to claim a fifth win over Djokovic in 14 matches and the Russian pounced for a 4-2 lead after some high-octane tennis.
Former U.S. Open champion Medvedev peeled away further with an ace for a crucial hold and sealed a 13th straight win in his next service game.
Earlier, Russian Rublev reached the title clash with a first career victory against Alexander Zverev, closing out a 6-3 7-6(9) win on his sixth matchpoint.
“I was thinking it was going to be a third set,” Rublev, who will be gunning for his 13th ATP title on Saturday, said. “I was preparing mentally for it but I somehow saved a set point.”
It was Zverev’s first semi-final since he injured his ankle at Roland Garros and had surgery and the German showed glimpses of the form that took him to number two in the world last year.
But a determined Rublev recovered from a dip in his level to ensure there was no late drama.
“I had a couple of matchpoints but he played well. At 9-9 I made a good return and said ‘OK, let’s try to make it here’. I won a crazy rally and was lucky,” he said.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Sampan ctg 1
কর্ণফুলী রক্ষার ডাক দিয়ে সাম্পান খেলা
বাংলাদেশ
1677882305 photo
Medvedev ends Djokovic run to book Dubai final with Rublev | Tennis News
খেলাধুলা
electricity pixabay 1 1 1
Electric Bill: গরমে কীভাবে কমাবেন ইলেকট্রিক বিল, এই উপায় মেনে চললে ফল মিলবে হাতেনাতে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
nawaz hrithik 1
Rakesh Roshan Reacts To Son Hrithik’s Wedding Rumours; Nawazuddin Siddiqui Vs Aaliya Intensifies
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Dog Smelling Tires Damix Shutterstock 25

বেঁটে পুরুষরা কী যৌন-সুখ দিতে অক্ষম? সঙ্গমের সময় কী লিঙ্গ শিথিলতার সমস্যা হয়? জানুন

 image 446821 1627313942

পদ্মা সেতু কি পারবে এতটা আঘাত সহ্য করতে ?

 New Project 2022 09 27T211839.995

নবরাত্রিতে নিরামিষ ডায়েটেই ভরসা রাখুন, রূপ থেকে স্বাস্থ্য, সব ভাল থাকবে

 wm china flag 18.10.2021

হাইপারসিন ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র নয়, মহাকাশযানের পরীক্ষা চালানো হয়: চীন

 d8fc15fce62d43ca931f9c2424ce924e 5b93c67b42005

নিজে ফ্রিল্যান্সিং শিখে মাকেও শেখালেন!

 untitled design 2022 08 17t235539.994

Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Completes 1,000 km Year After Starting Three-phase ‘Padayatra’

 1625808410 news 2021 07 08t195004.017

Vicky Kaushal Proposes Marriage to Katrina Kaif in Front of Salman Khan in This Viral Video

 IMG 20230109 WA0010

গোপালগঞ্জে দুর্বৃত্তদের হামলায় মা নিহত, ছেলে আহত

 1638380747 photo

India vs New Zealand, 2nd Test: Rain likely to play spoilsport on Day 1, bald pitch with underlying moisture set to help bowlers | Cricket News

 wm rejawal ctg

অনুমতি ছাড়া রাস্তা কাটলে ওয়াসার বিরুদ্ধে মামলা: মেয়র রেজাউল