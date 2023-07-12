Medvedev weathers Eubanks storm to reach Wimbledon semis | Tennis News

NEW DELHI: Third seed Daniil Medvedev brought an end to American debutant Christopher Eubanks ‘ remarkable Wimbledon journey in a hard-fought quarter-final match. Medvedev emerged victorious with a 6-4, 1-6, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1 scoreline in London on Wednesday.Medvedev claimed the opening set, but Eubanks quickly turned the tables in the next two sets with an aggressive display of first-strike tennis.

Eubanks’ powerful shots surprised the Russian and had the Court One crowd roaring in approval. At one point, Medvedev appeared bewildered and struggled to find solutions as Eubanks continued to attack relentlessly.

However, the former US Open champion gradually regained his composure in the tight fourth set, managing to dampen the fire of Eubanks’ game. Medvedev’s experience came to the fore in the tiebreak, allowing him to level the match.

Eubanks, aiming to replicate American tennis great John McEnroe‘s feat of reaching the semi-finals in his first appearance at Wimbledon, appeared dejected in the deciding set as his dream slowly slipped away.

Despite the conclusion of his incredible run, the 27-year-old former Georgia Tech student left the court to a tremendous ovation. Before departing, he made a heart gesture to the stands, appreciating the support he received throughout his impressive Wimbledon campaign.

“After the first set, I didn’t want to go five sets but when I lost the third, I was happy to go five,” said Medvedev who fired 28 aces.

“There were moments in the match when I was losing the game so to say and he was playing well.

“I started to sink and make mistakes but after the third set I started to build something. I had more opportunities in the fourth set and after the tiebreak I played amazing.”

Medvedev had a comfortable start, securing the only break of the opening set in the third game. He committed just one unforced error while Eubanks struggled, accumulating 11 unforced errors. Medvedev won the set convincingly.

However, Eubanks quickly found his rhythm, particularly with his one-handed backhand. He gained a double break in the second set, leveling the quarter-final match by hitting his seventh ace.

Eubanks continued his strong performance, breaking Medvedev in the opening game of the third set and building on that advantage to take a two sets to one lead. Medvedev’s frustration grew, leading to a code violation when he struck a ball that inadvertently hit a courtside camera operator.

The fourth set was dominated by serves, with Eubanks surpassing 100 aces for the tournament. However, it was Medvedev who maintained composure and won the tiebreaker when Eubanks hit a backhand volley into the net.

Following the tiebreaker loss, Eubanks seemed to lose his attacking spirit, and Medvedev capitalised on this shift in momentum. He secured a crucial double break in the deciding set, putting Eubanks at a significant disadvantage.

(With Agency inputs)