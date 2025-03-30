Meet Aniket Verma, the SRH batter who scored his maiden IPL fifty vs Delhi Capitals | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Aniket Verma lit up the Visakhapatnam stadium with a sensational knock on Sunday in Visakhapatnam, smashing 74 off just 41 balls in Sunrisers Hyderabad ’s innings against Delhi Capitals .

Coming in at a precarious position, with SRH struggling at 37/4, the 23-year-old counter-attacked with fearless stroke play to amass his first fifty in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

His innings was laced with five fours and six sixes, boasting a strike rate of 180.49, the highest among SRH batters in the match.

Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

His explosive batting not only rescued SRH but also registered the second-highest score for an SRH batter at number five or below in IPL history, after Heinrich Klaasen’s 80 not out last season.

Aniket took on Delhi’s formidable bowling attack, including Mitchell Starc and Kuldeep Yadav, with aggressive intent.

His partnership with Heinrich Klaasen briefly steadied SRH, pushing the team to a fighting total of 163. Despite wickets tumbling around him, Aniket played with remarkable composure and power, proving why SRH invested in him during the IPL auction.

Who is Aniket Verma?

Born in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, Aniket Verma is a rising cricket star, whose journey to the IPL has been one of relentless determination and sheer talent.

The 23-year-old first caught the attention of scouts in the Madhya Pradesh Premier League 2024, where he smashed 273 runs in six innings, including a blistering 32-ball century and a tournament-high 25 sixes.

His power-hitting ability made him a standout performer, earning him a trial with Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. SRH were quick to recognise his potential and secured him for his base price of INR 30 Lakh.

Aniket’s cricketing journey wasn’t easy. He lost his mother at a young age and was raised by his uncle, Amit Verma, who became his biggest support system.

IPL | Punjab Kings’ Suryansh Shedge: From playing under Shreyas to dreaming of meeting Kohli

Despite financial struggles, Amit ensured that Aniket received proper training, driving him 13 kilometers daily to Ankur Cricket Academy in Bhopal.

His childhood coach, Jyoti Prakash Tyagi, immediately recognised his exceptional power and predicted that one day, Aniket would score 400 runs in an innings — a prophecy that came true when he hit 400 in a four-day inter-division match.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Aniket sharpened his power game at Faith Cricket Club, practicing on an international-standard ground and analysing his own batting footage to improve his technique.

His admiration for big hitters like Heinrich Klaasen and Hardik Pandya has shaped his aggressive batting style.

Now, with a dream IPL debut knock of 74 off 41 balls, Aniket has announced himself on the big stage. With SRH backing his six-hitting abilities, he could be the next big thing in Indian cricket.