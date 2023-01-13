শুক্রবার , ১৩ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৯শে পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Messi and Mbappe among nominees for FIFA Best award | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ১৩, ২০২৩ ১:২৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1673551485 photo



msid 96947819,imgsize 156614

PARIS: Fresh from their brilliant performances at the World Cup, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe are among the nominees for FIFA‘s The Best award for last year, world football’s governing body announced on Thursday.
Messi, who has won the prize once before, captained Argentina to victory in Qatar, a career-defining triumph that has boosted his chances of winning an eighth Ballon d’Or but may also make him favourite for this prize.
As well as Mbappe, who netted a hat-trick in the World Cup final, another two Paris Saint-Germain players are nominated in Neymar and Achraf Hakimi.
Karim Benzema, who won last year’s Ballon d’Or for his performances with Real Madrid, is also nominated, as is Robert Lewandowski, winner of the FIFA prize in the last two years.
The list of nominees is completed by Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland; the Real Madrid pair of Luka Modric and Vinicius Junior; Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Jude Bellingham.
Alexia Putellas is nominated for the women’s award despite being out for the last six months due to injury.
The Barcelona and Spain midfielder won the award last year and retained the Ballon d’Or in October.
Arsenal striker Beth Mead, runner-up to Putellas for the Ballon d’Or, is also nominated, as are two other members of the England team that won the European Championship on home soil in Leah Williamson and Keira Walsh.
There are also prizes for the best male and female coach, the best goalkeeper, and the Puskas Award for the best goal of 2022.
A public vote, open until February 3, will decide the three finalists in each category.
The winner is then voted for by a jury made up of national team coaches and captains as well as journalists and fans.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Master Da Surjo sen CTG
সূর্য সেনের ফাঁসি দিবস: বিপ্লবীদের জাতীয়ভাবে স্মরণের দাবি
বাংলাদেশ
1673551485 photo
Messi and Mbappe among nominees for FIFA Best award | Football News
খেলাধুলা
stroke
৬০-এ পৌঁছানোর আগে কি স্ট্রোকের আশঙ্কা? বলবে রক্তের গ্রুপই! শুনুন বিশেষজ্ঞের কথা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
kartik sidharth and kiara
Kartik Aaryan Turns Into Cool Action Hero In Shehzada; Sidharth Malhotra Reacts To Wedding Rumours
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1626268274 new project 13 11

4 Signs You Are Consuming Too Much Salt

 IMG 20220430 WA0013

জয়পুরহাটে ঝড়ে গাছচাপায় যুবকের মৃত্যু, ফসলের ব্যাপক ক্ষতি

 1622777795 photo

TOI Impact: AIBA launches investigation into Amit Panghal’s rigging allegations | Boxing News

 wm magdalina1

৪ দিনের মাথায় ফের সুইডিশ প্রধানমন্ত্রী ম্যাগদালিনা

 1625614939 photo

Italy beat Spain on penalties in epic Euro 2020 semi-final | Football News

 wm xibiden1

শি-বাইডেনের ৯০ মিনিটের ফোনালাপ, সংঘাত এড়িয়ে চলার প্রত্যয়

 f03fbbb3237c2564cba40371255f5ed4 primopasso k312565679674

アンティーク ビンテージ デコレーション ホリデー インテリア ノーブランド Set Lot of 21 Gold Foil Turquoise Spring Easter Eggs in Wire Container w Lid :k312565679674:Import store NAIA – 通販

 wm kabul11

কাবুলের সামরিক হাসপাতালে দুটি বিস্ফোরণ

 wm Nanok DU Chatra Leuge 30 January 2022

‘কারও দয়ায় শেখ হাসিনা ক্ষমতায় আসেননি’

 charanjit singh channi 1

Punjab CM Channi Directs Chief Secretary to Form Panel to Simplify Land Laws