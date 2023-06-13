Messi: Don’t think I will be around for the next World Cup: Messi | Football News

In a candid interview with Chinese media outlet Titan Sports, Lionel Messi , the celebrated Argentine footballer, expressed his doubts about participating in future FIFA World Cups. After leading Argentina to victory in last year’s tournament in Qatar, the 35-year-old stated that he does not anticipate featuring in the 2026 World Cup , which is scheduled to take place in North America.Messi addressed the question of his potential involvement in the 2026 tournament during the video interview with Titan Sports. “I have said several times before that I don’t think so, that that (2022) was my last World Cup,” he affirmed.While the football icon acknowledged that he will monitor the situation as it unfolds, he expressed scepticism about his presence in the next edition.“I will see how things go but in theory I don’t think I will be around for the next World Cup,” Messi added in Spanish during the video, which was published on the Kuaishou app.These statements by Messi will undoubtedly disappoint fans around the world who have marvelled at his exceptional skills and contributions to the sport over the years. Having represented Argentina in four previous World Cups, the potential absence of Messi from future tournaments would mark the end of a remarkable era in international football.

Currently in Beijing, where Argentina is set to play a friendly match against Australia on Thursday, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner made his comments ahead of the game.

This announcement aligns with Messi’s previous statements to Argentinian newspaper Ole earlier this year, where he deemed it “very difficult” to participate in another World Cup. It is worth noting that Messi will turn 39 during the next tournament.

In a separate development, Messi recently revealed that he will be joining the Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami after the conclusion of his two-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Argentina’s friendly match against Australia will take place at Beijing’s Workers’ Stadium, which boasts a capacity of 68,000 spectators. The match holds significance as it is a rematch of the last-16 encounter between the two teams in the World Cup held in Doha, where Argentina emerged victorious with a 2-1 win.

Despite the high ticket prices, which can reach up to 4,800 Yuan ($671), Chinese fans have eagerly snapped up the tickets in hopes of witnessing the former Barcelona star in action once again.

(With inputs from AFP)