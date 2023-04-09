রবিবার , ৯ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ২৬শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
MI vs CSK Highlights: Ajinkya Rahane blitz, spinners help Chennai Super Kings crush Mumbai Indians | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৯, ২০২৩ ৩:০৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Local boy Ajinkya Rahane dazzled with a fiery 27-ball 61 after an impressive spin show as Chennai Super Kings handed Mumbai Indians an embarrassing 7-wicket defeat at the Wankhede Stadium in Match 12 of the Indian Premier League.
Rahane smoked the fastest fifty of the season (19 balls) as Chennai made light work of the 158 chase, completing the task with 11 balls to spare. The win was CSK second while MI faced their second consecutive defeat.
Chennai’s impressive win was set up by spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Mitchell Santner, who shared 5 wickets between them to restrict the home team to a par 157 for 8.
Mumbai got off to a fast start after MS Dhoni opted to bowl first but then Jadeja and Santner spun the web around the hosts batters, choking them for runs with regular wickets.
In the chase, CSK lost Devon Conway (0) in the very first over but Rahane carnage decisively swung the match in Chennai’s favour. In-form Ruturaj Gaikwad (40*) played the supporting role to perfection while Ambati Rayudu (20 not out) wrapped up the game with a flurry of boundaries.





Source link

