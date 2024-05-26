Michael Vaughan gives a defiant ‘one-word response’ after backlash for ‘playing IPL better than playing vs Pakistan’ comment | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former England captain Michael Vaughan has found himself at the center of a social media storm after his comment on Pakistan cricket . The controversy arose following Vaughan’s criticism of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s ( ECB ) decision to withdraw key players from the ongoing IPL 2024 for a home series against Pakistan, aimed at preparing for the T20 World Cup in June.Vaughan, who had initially supported the ECB’s move amidst backlash from veteran Indian cricketers, changed his stance after the second T20I between England and Pakistan. He argued that the high-pressure matches in the IPL playoffs would have provided better preparation for the World Cup than the series against Pakistan, where the opening game was washed out due to rain.

Speaking on the Club Prairie Fire podcast, Vaughan explained, “I think you’re going to miss the trick by sending all their players home. You know, I think Will Jacks, Phil Salt, Jos Butler, in particular, playing in the IPL in the eliminators, pressure, crowd, expectation. I would argue that playing here is better preparation than playing a T20 game against Pakistan.”

These comments infuriated a Pakistani journalist, who accused Vaughan of disrespecting the Pakistan team and questioned whether Vaughan would apologize if Pakistan wins the T20 World Cup.

The journalist’s tweet read: “Michael Vaughan literally disrespecting the Pakistan bowlers with his comments on the IPL. This is heartbreaking. Hey, @MichaelVaughan! Will you apologize to Pakistan fans if we win the World Cup? And you need an IPL contract or what?”

Vaughan’s response was a simple yet defiant “No,” igniting further debate.

The exchange underscores the ongoing debate over the best preparation for international tournaments, with the IPL often viewed as a valuable training ground due to its high-intensity matches and competitive environment. As the T20 World Cup approaches, the effectiveness of the ECB’s decision and the potential impact of Vaughan’s comments will be closely watched.