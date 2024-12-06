Mitchell Starc makes honest Yashasvi Jaiswal admission after opening day heroics in 2nd Test, says… | Cricket News

Mitchell Starc and Yashasvi Jaiswal (Agency Photos)

NEW DELHI: Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc reflected on a highly successful opening day for Australia in the Pink-ball Test , highlighting the team’s strong performance with both ball and bat.

Starc, who delivered an impressive spell taking 6 wickets for 48 runs, played a key role in bowling out India for 180. Australia capitalized on this momentum, finishing the day at 86/1.

Starc emphasized the team’s effective execution after the initial hour and expressed satisfaction with the day’s overall outcome.

“Yeah, a very good first day for us with the ball, I think. After that first hour, I think we were pretty bang on. So, yeah, nice way to start the Test, but a nice day one for us. It’s a good way to finish the day, or good day all up,” said Starc during the press-conference.

Starc’s early dismissal of Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal set a positive tone for Australia. Despite acknowledging Jaiswal’s potential, Starc remained cautious about the challenges ahead in the second innings.

“He (Jaiswal) had a good Test match last week. So, yeah, nice to get him early. And then we’ll have to work on him in the second innings, I guess so,” said Starc.

He also praised teammates Nathan McSweeney and Marnus Labuschagne for their resilience against India’s bowling attack under the challenging conditions of the third session.

“Arguably the hardest time to bat is that third session with the brand new pink ball. To finish the day one down, particularly from Marnus and McSweeney there to fight through that and obviously sustain pressure from a quality bowling attack… and to come out the other end with a chance to go on tomorrow. It was fantastic from them. So, yeah, very pleased from there,” he added.

Highlighting the evolution of Test cricket, Starc attributed changes in the game to the influence of T20 cricket and the emergence of young, fearless cricketers from the Indian Premier League.

“Some of these guys come up, grow up through IPL cricket and there’s no fear or there’s the expectation to be very good from the get-go and they’re quality players from the time they get into international cricket no matter what their age is,” he concluded.

“Whether that’s T20 cricket or coming into Test cricket or no-fear cricket from the next generation, I’ve been around long enough to see it change a little bit. And yeah, whether it’s less fear or just a bit more confidence when you start into international cricket. You’ll have to ask those batters but I’m sure it’s exciting to watch.”