বুধবার , ১৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৩০শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Mohammed Shami becomes fastest to 50 wickets in ODI World Cup history

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ১৫, ২০২৩ ১০:১১ অপরাহ্ণ
1700064698 photo



msid 105241185,imgsize 35418

NEW DELHI: Mohammed Shami‘s unstoppable journey in the ODI World Cup continued with the Indian pacer reaching a historic milestone during the semifinal against New Zealand on Wednesday.
The right-arm pacer Shami became the fastest bowler to claim 50 wickets in the history of the ODI World Cup when he trapped Tom Latham in front at the packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Shami achieved the feat in 17 innings, breaking the record previously held by Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, who took 19 innings to reach the milestone.

World Cup 2023 semifinal breaking: Virat Kohli scores 50th ODI ton, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record

In terms of balls taken, Shami secured his 50 wickets with 795 deliveries, while Starc took 941. He is also the first Indian bowler to get to the landmark and seventh overall to complete 50 wickets in the World Cup.
Having been benched for the first four matches of the tournament, Shami probably relishes the form of his life as he has taken 20 wickets so far in 6 matches including two five-wicket hauls.
Aussie great Glenn McGrath leads the chart with 71 wickets followed by Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan (68).





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ROWSANERSHAD 800x420
সংসদ নির্বাচনে অংশ নেবে জাতীয় পার্টি: রওশন এরশাদ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm CHITAGAON 1 800x420
চট্টগ্রামে পণ্যবাহী ট্রাকে আগুন
বাংলাদেশ
1700064698 photo
Mohammed Shami becomes fastest to 50 wickets in ODI World Cup history
খেলাধুলা
1700064698 photo
I came to India for the first time, at the right time, says David Beckham amid Kohli mania
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
anushka sharma new year 1

Vamika Adorably Calls for Her ‘Mumma’ as Anushka Sharma Shares Videos from New Year Celebrations

 kamal haasan 169036759716x9

Kamal Haasan Catches Up With Oscar Winner Michael Westmor; Reminisces Their 40-Year-Old Friendship

 titas gas

তিতাসের নগদ লভ্যাংশ পেলো শেয়ারহোল্ডাররা – Corporate Sangbad

 wm kishida modi

ইউক্রেনে অবিলম্বে সহিংসতা বন্ধে কিশিদা-মোদির তাগিদ

 wm Berobi VC 9 June 2021

বেরোবির নতুন ভিসি ড. হাসিবুর রশীদ

 1627663730 human trafikking

World Day Against Trafficking in Persons 2021: Theme, History and Significance

 wm kharge1 800x416

কংগ্রেস সভাপতি হলেন মল্লিকার্জুন খাড়গে

 1627379232 masabaphoto

Here’s How The Iconoclastic Designer Broke The Conventional Mould of Indian Fashion

 bjp flag 166174935416x9

BJP Top Brass Meets to Finalise Candidates for Tripura Polls

 20220725 181854 scaled

মোংলায় বঙ্গবন্ধুর বিশাল প্রতিকৃতি নির্মাণ, ১৫ আগস্ট উদ্বোধন করবেন পৌর কর্তৃপক্ষ 