Mohammed Shami becomes fastest to 50 wickets in ODI World Cup history

NEW DELHI: Mohammed Shami ‘s unstoppable journey in the ODI World Cup continued with the Indian pacer reaching a historic milestone during the semifinal against New Zealand on Wednesday.The right-arm pacer Shami became the fastest bowler to claim 50 wickets in the history of the ODI World Cup when he trapped Tom Latham in front at the packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.Shami achieved the feat in 17 innings, breaking the record previously held by Australian pace spearhead Mitchell Starc , who took 19 innings to reach the milestone.

In terms of balls taken, Shami secured his 50 wickets with 795 deliveries, while Starc took 941. He is also the first Indian bowler to get to the landmark and seventh overall to complete 50 wickets in the World Cup.

Having been benched for the first four matches of the tournament, Shami probably relishes the form of his life as he has taken 20 wickets so far in 6 matches including two five-wicket hauls.

Aussie great Glenn McGrath leads the chart with 71 wickets followed by Sri Lanka great Muttiah Muralitharan (68).