Mohammed Shami: Unique record! Mohammed Shami makes IPL history as first bowler to …

Mohammed Shami celebrates after taking the wicket of Shaik Rasheed. (Pic credit: IPL)

NEW DELHI: Sunrisers Hyderabad ‘s veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami made IPL history on Friday at Chennai’s MA Chidambaram stadium . He became the first bowler to take a wicket on the first ball of an innings four times in IPL history. His latest victim was Chennai Super Kings’ young opener Shaik Rasheed during their IPL 2025 match.

The historic moment came when Shami delivered a perfect seam-up ball that moved away from the off-stump. Rasheed tried to play a hard punch shot but only managed to edge it to Abhishek Sharma in the slips. This dismissal added to Shami’s impressive list of first-ball wickets, which includes Jacques Kallis (Dubai, 2014), KL Rahul (Wankhede, 2022), and Phil Salt (Ahmedabad, 2023).

The match began with SRH captain Pat Cummins winning the toss and choosing to bowl first at Chepauk.

CSK’s young opening pair of Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre created their own piece of history. They became part of an elite group, being only the fourth opening combination in IPL where both batters were under 21 years old.

The young CSK duo joined a select list of under-21 opening pairs in IPL history. Previous pairs include the combinations of Sanju Samson-Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill-Tom Banton, and Abhishek Sharma-Priyam Garg, with the last pair achieving this feat twice.

What makes this opening partnership even more special is their combined age of 38 years and 131 days. This makes Rasheed and Mhatre the second-youngest opening pair in IPL history. They’re only behind the record set by Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who had a combined age of 37 years and 135 days when they opened for their team against LSG in Jaipur earlier in 2025.