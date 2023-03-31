শুক্রবার , ৩১ মার্চ ২০২৩ | ১৭ই চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Mohammed Shami: Watch: Mohammed Shami clinches his 100th IPL wicket in style | Cricket News

মার্চ ৩১, ২০২৩ ৯:৫৩ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Veteran India and Gujarat Titans pacer Mohammed Shami on Friday joined the elite 100-wicket club in the Indian Premier League, when he dismissed Chennai Super Kings batter Devon Conway in the 2023 season opener.
Shami became the 19th bowler to achieve the feat in the tournament.
Shami gave hosts and defending champions Gujarat Titans a brilliant start by removing the CSK opener in the third over of the contest. It was also the first wicket to fall in the new season.
The pacer castled Conway’s stumps with a peach of a delivery for just 1, reducing CSK to 14/1 in 2.2 overs. Conway failed to read Shami’s delivery and ended up missing the ball completely and the stumps went flying into the air.

Playing his 94th IPL match on Friday, Shami now has 100 wickets at 29.09 average. With the best figures of 3/15, the pacer has conceded runs at an economy of 8.49 in the league.
Chennai Super Kings Dwayne Bravo is the leading wicket-taker in IPL with 183 wickets in 161 matches, followed by Mumbai Indians legend Lasith Malinga, who has 170 wickets from 122 matches.





