Mohammed Shami’s cousin defends him against controversy over not fasting during Ramadan | Cricket News

Mohammed Shami during the Champions Trophy.

Mohammed Shami’s cousin Mumtaz has defended the Indian cricketer against criticism for not observing Ramadan fasting during the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Shami was seen consuming an energy drink during the match against Australia on Tuesday, which led to controversy about his religious obligations during Ramadan.

“He is playing for the country. There are many Pakistani players who have not kept ‘ Roza ‘ and are playing matches, so this is nothing new. It is very shameful that such things are being said about him. We will tell Mohammed Shami not to pay attention to these things and prepare for the match on March 9,” Mumtaz told ANI.

Shami’s performance in the match was notable, with figures of 3/48 in 10 overs, helping India secure victory. He has taken eight wickets in four matches at an average of 19.88 in the tournament, placing him second among the highest wicket-takers.

The controversy intensified when All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi criticised Shami for not observing the fast.

“By not keeping ‘Roza’ he (Mohammed Shami) has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God.”

“One of the compulsory duties is ‘Roza’ (fasting)…If any healthy man or woman doesn’t observe ‘Roza’, they will be a big criminal. A famous cricket personality of India, Mohammed Shami had water or some other beverage during a match.”

“People were watching him. If he is playing, it means he is healthy. In such a condition, he did not observe ‘Roza’ and even had water…This sends a wrong message among people,” Maulana Bareilvi stated.

Shia Cleric Maulana Yasoob Abbas countered these comments, suggesting they were made for publicity.

“The statement given by a Maulana of Bareilly is only for cheap publicity while aiming at Mohammad Shami… Where there is compulsion, there is no religion. Where there is religion, there is no compulsion. Every Muslim knows that he has to keep Rozas after they are adult and if a person has failed to keep fasts, it is his personal failure and has nothing t do with communilty or religion. There are various people who are not fasting during Ramadan. Why hasn’t he said anything about them?.. It is wrong to involve Roza and Ramadan in controversy,” he said.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli offered a different perspective on the situation.

“It is compulsory for all Muslims to observe Roza, especially in the month of Ramadan. However, Allah has clearly mentioned in the Quran that if a person is on a journey or not well, they have the option not to observe Roza. In the case of Mohammed Shami, he is on a tour, so he has the option not to observe Roza. Nobody has a right to raise a finger on him,” he said.

Ramadan, occurring in the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is considered the most sacred month for Muslims. During this period, Muslims traditionally fast from dawn until sunset, practicing Roza, which represents one of Islam’s five pillars emphasizing devotion, self-restraint, and spiritual contemplation.