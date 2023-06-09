Mohammed Siraj breathes fire, brings Marnus Labuschagne down on his knees | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Star Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj , who picked up a four-wicket haul in the first innings, is on a roll as he brought down Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne down on his knees with his sheer pace during the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval in London on Friday.After getting rid of opener David Warner (1) early, Siraj – who was breathing fire – continued banging fast ones and first hit Labuschagne on his finger, leaving him bruised in the 10th over of Australia ‘s second innings. But what followed up on the next delivery was unthinkable.Siraj unleashed a faster one which jagged back in late and burst past the inside edge, striking Labuschagne high on the body around the thigh region and forcing him down onto the pitch.

Incidentally, Siraj also put an end to Labuschagne’s power nap by dismissing Warner early in the innings as he was having a sound sleep which ended abruptly to get onto the field.

Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) kept India in the game with a rearguard 109-run stand but Australia still managed to take a massive 173-run lead on the third day of the WTC final .

Having reached 260 for six at lunch, India could only 36 runs in the afternoon session to end with 296 all out in 69.4 overs.