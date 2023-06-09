শুক্রবার , ৯ জুন ২০২৩ | ২৬শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Mohammed Siraj breathes fire, brings Marnus Labuschagne down on his knees | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ৯, ২০২৩ ১০:১৪ অপরাহ্ণ
1686327288 photo


NEW DELHI: Star Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who picked up a four-wicket haul in the first innings, is on a roll as he brought down Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne down on his knees with his sheer pace during the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval in London on Friday.
After getting rid of opener David Warner (1) early, Siraj – who was breathing fire – continued banging fast ones and first hit Labuschagne on his finger, leaving him bruised in the 10th over of Australia‘s second innings. But what followed up on the next delivery was unthinkable.
Siraj unleashed a faster one which jagged back in late and burst past the inside edge, striking Labuschagne high on the body around the thigh region and forcing him down onto the pitch.

Marnus Labuschagne

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
Incidentally, Siraj also put an end to Labuschagne’s power nap by dismissing Warner early in the innings as he was having a sound sleep which ended abruptly to get onto the field.

Marnus

(Twitter Photo)
Earlier, Ajinkya Rahane (89) and Shardul Thakur (51) kept India in the game with a rearguard 109-run stand but Australia still managed to take a massive 173-run lead on the third day of the WTC final.

2

Having reached 260 for six at lunch, India could only 36 runs in the afternoon session to end with 296 all out in 69.4 overs.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTGNEWS01
‘বিদেশি প্রভুভক্তদের নৈরাজ্য রাজপথে প্রতিহত করতে হবে’
বাংলাদেশ
1686327288 photo
Mohammed Siraj breathes fire, brings Marnus Labuschagne down on his knees | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
5 5
Skincare Tips | Mustard Oil For Skin: ত্বকে সর্ষের তেল মাখা ভাল না খারাপ? বদলে যাবে রূপ! জানলে চমকে যাবেন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
fotojet 4 2
Lavanya Tripathi Hides Her Face As Paparazzi Spot Her Before Varun Tej Engagement; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20220810 WA0014

জয়পুরহাটে সার্ক মানবাধিকার ফাউন্ডেশনের বৃক্ষ রোপণ কর্মসূচি

 wm gonotontroforum1

বিএনপি বাঁশি বাজাবার অপেক্ষা করবে না: ফারুক

 lunar eclipse

Chandra Grahan to be Visible in India; Check Timings and Other Details

 disha patani 3

Disha Patani Sets Internet on Fire As She Twirls Her Way into Weekend in This Sexy Dress

 house bg 20230424103415

আবদুল হামিদের অপেক্ষায় নিকুঞ্জের ৬ লেক ড্রাইভ রোডের বাসা

 Train21

ট্রেনের ছাদে যাত্রী নেওয়া বন্ধ: হাইকোর্ট – Corporate Sangbad

 wm kiyeb1

কিয়েভে রুশ সেনারা, সব বয়সীদের যুদ্ধ যোগ দেওয়ার আহ্বান

 1625827957 suvendu adhikari

Post-poll Violence in West Bengal Eclipsed 1946 Calcutta Killings: Suvendu Adhikari

 wm Islami Andolon Bangladesh 1

৫ সিটিতেই লড়ছে ইসলামী আন্দোলন, বরিশালে মেয়র প্রার্থী ফয়জুল

 1622155999 photo

Tejaswini Sawant tops MQS round in 50m rifle prone event at European Championships | More sports News