Mohit Sharma creates unwanted record, becomes most expensive bowler in IPL history | Cricket News

Most expensive bowling returns in IPL history

0/73 – Mohit Sharma (GT) vs DC, Delhi, 2024

0/70 – Basil Thampi (SRH) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2018

0/69 – Yash Dayal (GT) vs KKR, Ahmedabad, 2023

0/68 – Reece Topley (RCB) vs SRH, Bengaluru

NEW DELHI: Veteran paceman Mohit Sharma ‘s IPL campaign took an unfortunate turn as he etched his name into the record books for the wrong reason, becoming the most expensive bowler in the history of IPL.Despite his experience, Mohit endured a tough outing, conceding runs at an alarming rate that surpassed all previous records. The unwanted milestone serves as a stark reminder of the unforgiving nature of T20 cricket, where fortunes can change in the blink of an eye.Mohit had conceded 42 runs in his three overs after the end of the 18th over, but the final nail in the coffin was put up by Delhi Capitals skipper Rishab Pant , who hammered the Gujarat Titans pacer for 31 runs that included a lone four and 4 thunderous sixes.Mohit went past Basil Thampi of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who leaked 70 runs while playing against RCB in 2018, to create this unwanted record.

Pant started off with a double on the first ball, while the second one was wide. But after that, Pant launched himself as he hit a six, followed by a four, and then a hat-trick of sixes to make short work of the GT paceman.

Pant and Axar Patel orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, propelling their team to a formidable total of 224 for 4 against GT in Delhi. Facing early adversity at 44 for 3 in 6 overs, Pant and Axar mounted a sensational fightback, forging a scintillating century partnership of 113 runs in just 68 balls for the fourth wicket.

Pant’s aggressive onslaught yielded an unbeaten 88 off a mere 43 deliveries, laced with five boundaries and an astonishing eight towering sixes. Complimenting him, Axar blazed his way to a brisk 66 from 43 balls, adorned with five fours and four sixes, leaving the opposition in awe of their explosive batting prowess.

Tristan Stubbs ‘ late seven-ball 26-run cameo and Pant’s pyrotechnics towards the end took DC beyond the 200-run mark.

While Mohit’s performance may have been disappointing, it underscores the competitive intensity of the tournament and the challenges faced by players striving for success in the world’s premier T20 league.