বুধবার , ২৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১১ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Mohit Sharma creates unwanted record, becomes most expensive bowler in IPL history | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৪, ২০২৪ ১১:৩২ অপরাহ্ণ
1713979932 photo



msid 109570861,imgsize 55124

NEW DELHI: Veteran paceman Mohit Sharma‘s IPL campaign took an unfortunate turn as he etched his name into the record books for the wrong reason, becoming the most expensive bowler in the history of IPL.
Despite his experience, Mohit endured a tough outing, conceding runs at an alarming rate that surpassed all previous records. The unwanted milestone serves as a stark reminder of the unforgiving nature of T20 cricket, where fortunes can change in the blink of an eye.Mohit had conceded 42 runs in his three overs after the end of the 18th over, but the final nail in the coffin was put up by Delhi Capitals skipper Rishab Pant, who hammered the Gujarat Titans pacer for 31 runs that included a lone four and 4 thunderous sixes.
Mohit went past Basil Thampi of Sunrisers Hyderabad, who leaked 70 runs while playing against RCB in 2018, to create this unwanted record.
Most expensive bowling returns in IPL history

  • 0/73 – Mohit Sharma (GT) vs DC, Delhi, 2024
  • 0/70 – Basil Thampi (SRH) vs RCB, Bengaluru, 2018
  • 0/69 – Yash Dayal (GT) vs KKR, Ahmedabad, 2023
  • 0/68 – Reece Topley (RCB) vs SRH, Bengaluru

Pant started off with a double on the first ball, while the second one was wide. But after that, Pant launched himself as he hit a six, followed by a four, and then a hat-trick of sixes to make short work of the GT paceman.
Pant and Axar Patel orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, propelling their team to a formidable total of 224 for 4 against GT in Delhi. Facing early adversity at 44 for 3 in 6 overs, Pant and Axar mounted a sensational fightback, forging a scintillating century partnership of 113 runs in just 68 balls for the fourth wicket.
Pant’s aggressive onslaught yielded an unbeaten 88 off a mere 43 deliveries, laced with five boundaries and an astonishing eight towering sixes. Complimenting him, Axar blazed his way to a brisk 66 from 43 balls, adorned with five fours and four sixes, leaving the opposition in awe of their explosive batting prowess.
Tristan Stubbs‘ late seven-ball 26-run cameo and Pant’s pyrotechnics towards the end took DC beyond the 200-run mark.
While Mohit’s performance may have been disappointing, it underscores the competitive intensity of the tournament and the challenges faced by players striving for success in the world’s premier T20 league.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Raj pori 1
রাজ-পরীর সংসারে নতুন অতিথি
বাংলাদেশ
1713979932 photo
Mohit Sharma creates unwanted record, becomes most expensive bowler in IPL history | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
adhyayan suman and shekhar suman at heeramandi screening 2024 04 92d9c3c057f6896e5d48426afd8efe6c
Adhyayan Suman Drives Ferrari to Heeramandi Premiere, Poses With Shekhar Suman on Red Carpet | Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240424 WA0013
টাঙ্গাইল কেন্দ্রীয় ঈদগাহ্ মাঠের বেহাল দশা, রক্ষণাবেক্ষণে এগিয়ে এলো একদল স্বেচ্ছাসেবক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
south koria

১৫ হাজার কিলোমিটার দূরপাল্লার ক্ষেপণাস্ত্র ছুঁড়েছে উত্তর কোরিয়া

 1628494166 studio project 4

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Begins Filming for ‘Adbhut’, Teaser Out

 199566683 754633331879714 3707319579789982136 n

কোভিড পরবর্তী সস্তা শ্রমের কারণে শিশুশ্রম বাড়তে পারে

 bnp ad

আদালত বর্জন কর্মসূচি পালন করছেন বিএনপিপন্থী আইনজীবীরা

 FB IMG 1632044962999

পাইকগাছায় ইউপি নির্বাচনে ছয় ম্যাজিস্ট্রেট সহ ২ হাজার ৫৫৩ জন আইন প্রয়োগকারী সংস্থা মোতায়ন 

 untitled design 4 50

Marathi Actresses Akshaya Deodhar and Madhura Deshpande Are Perfect Gym Buddies

 ar ameen accident

AR Rahman’s Son AR Ameen Recounts Horrifying Incident of Him Narrowly Escaping Chandeliers Crashing Down on Set

 wm darfur

সুদানে সংঘর্ষে ১৬৮ মৃত্যু

 studio project 25 3

Seven Health Benefits of Almond Tea You Had No Idea About

 wm Jagannath University Motif With Sarabangla Logo 750x563 750x563

সহকর্মী দ্বারা অধ্যাপক হেনেস্তা, ৬ মাসেও হয়নি বিচার