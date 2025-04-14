Advertise here
মঙ্গলবার , ১৫ এপ্রিল ২০২৫
MS Dhoni and Shivam Dube end CSK’s five-match losing streak

Chennai Super Kings’ captain MS Dhoni being congratulated by Lucknow Super Giants’ captain Rishabh Pant after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 T20 cricket match, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow. (PTI)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ended their five-match losing streak with a hard-fought five-wicket win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Monday.
Chasing 167, CSK found themselves in a precarious position, reeling at 111 for 5 after 15 overs.

MS Dhoni (26 not out off 11 balls; 4×4, 1×6) and Shivam Dube (43 not out off 37 balls; 3×4, 2×6) ensured CSK’s victory.
CSK benefited from their new opening pair of Rachin Ravindra and Shaik Rasheed, despite a middle-order collapse. LSG’s poor death bowling proved costly.

“This means a lot. Losing 5 in a row, that’s not CSK. I have played for 3 years for CSK. Our bowlers did well. I thought I will bat through tonight and finish the game,” said Shivam Dube after the match.
Dube credited MS Dhoni for easing the pressure on him.
“I think, when he came and started smashing the bowlers, it became easier for me. I decided I will go for it only if the ball is in my area. If it is not there, I won’t try extra hard. Their bowlers executed their plans well,” he said.
Pant’s Feisty Innings
For LSG, Rishabh Pant returned to form with a crucial half-century, guiding Lucknow Super Giants to 166 for seven.
Pant (63 off 49 balls) initially struggled but gained confidence as the innings progressed. He and Abdul Samad (20) shared a 53-run partnership for the fifth wicket off 33 balls. After five consecutive losses, CSK made a dream start after electing to bowl.

Pant, who has struggled in the tournament so far, came out with intent and looked to get back to form with some unorthodox but confident hitting, which included a reverse scoop six off a length delivery from Jamie Overton.
Pant struggled against CSK’s spinners, particularly Noor Ahmad, who returned excellent figures of 4-0-13-0.
However, with the return of pace in the form of Pathirana in the 18th over, Pant seized his opportunity, hitting the Sri Lankan for two sixes—the second a one-handed pull over square-leg to reach his fifty.





Source link

