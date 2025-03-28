MS Dhoni becomes CSK’s highest run-scorer in IPL history | Cricket News

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja (Pic credit: IPL)

NEW DELHI: MS Dhoni etched his name in the record books on Friday, becoming Chennai Super Kings’ highest run-scorer in IPL history.

His unbeaten 30 off 16 balls in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru took his tally to 4699 runs in 236 matches, surpassing Suresh Raina’s 4687 runs in 176 matches.

Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!

Despite his late heroics, CSK fell short, managing only 146/8 in pursuit of RCB’s 196/7 at MA Chidambaram Stadium . It was RCB’s first win at Chepauk since 2008, ending a 17-year drought.

Dhoni, who has scored 22 fifties for CSK, boasts an impressive average of 40.50 and a strike rate of 139.43. Following Dhoni and Raina on the list of CSK’s top run-getters are Faf du Plessis (2721 runs in 92 matches), Ruturaj Gaikwad (2433 runs in 68 matches), and Ravindra Jadeja (1939 runs in 174 matches).

Earlier, RCB’s innings was powered by captain Rajat Patidar’s 51 off 32, supported by Phil Salt (32 off 16) and Virat Kohli (31 off 30). Josh Hazlewood rattled CSK’s chase with early breakthroughs, dismissing Rahul Tripathi and Gaikwad in his first over. Rachin Ravindra’s 41 offered brief resistance, but CSK fell short, giving RCB a landmark victory.