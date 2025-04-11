Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ১১ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ২৮শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

MS Dhoni returns as CSK captain, breaks another IPL record to become …

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১১, ২০২৫ ৮:০১ অপরাহ্ণ
MS Dhoni returns as CSK captain, breaks another IPL record to become …

NEW DELHI: The legend is back at the helm. MS Dhoni, at 43 years and 278 days, has officially become the oldest captain in Indian Premier League history, returning to lead Chennai Super Kings after a mid-season injury to Ruturaj Gaikwad.
The announcement, made just before CSK’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders at a roaring MA Chidambaram Stadium, sparked wild celebrations among fans.
The iconic “Thala” walked out for the toss in familiar fashion, greeted by a deafening Chepauk crowd that erupted as he flipped the coin once again — this time, as the captain of the side he led to five IPL titles.
Although KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to field first, all eyes were firmly on Dhoni, who looked calm and composed in his element.
“It’s unfortunate about Ruturaj. He’s fractured his elbow and is out for the rest of the season,” Dhoni said. “It’s now about doing the basics right. We’ve lost a few games, but we need to stay focused — build partnerships, take our catches, and start well with the bat.”

His return as captain not only boosts CSK’s morale but also adds yet another record to his already glittering resume. Dhoni surpasses Adam Gilchrist to become the oldest player to captain a side in IPL history, reinforcing his enduring legacy in the tournament.
Head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed the leadership change during a press conference on Thursday, stressing the team’s faith in Dhoni’s experience to steer them through a tough phase.

MS Dhoni returns as CSK Captain, confirms coach Stephen Fleming

With CSK languishing in the bottom half of the table, Dhoni’s leadership is expected to be a stabilizing force.
While the challenge is steep, if there’s one man who can turn things around with calm authority and tactical genius, it’s Mahendra Singh Dhoni.





