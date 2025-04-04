Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৫ | ২১শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
Advertise here
  /  খেলাধুলা

MS Dhoni to return as Chennai Super Kings captain? | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৪, ২০২৫ ৬:৫৯ অপরাহ্ণ
MS Dhoni to return as Chennai Super Kings captain? | Cricket News

Advertise here


Advertise here
MS Dhoni (Image credit: BCCI/IPL)

NEW DELHI: In a major development ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals, CSK batting coach Michael Hussey has hinted that there might be leadership change for the game.
This opened up the chances of MS Dhoni returning as captain of the team at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.
Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
With regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s participation in doubt following a blow to the hand during CSK’s recent match against Rajasthan Royals, the legendary Dhoni could once again don the captain’s armband in front of the home crowd.
Check out the daily cricket challenge – Who’s That?
“Ruturaj Gaikwad’s participation in tomorrow’s game will depend on how well he recovered. He is still sore and we would take a call as to how he bats in the nets today,” Hussey revealed during the pre-match press conference on Friday. “If he doesn’t play, not sure who will lead. But there is a strong chance that a young wicketkeeper might fill in.”
Also See: IPL Live Score, MI vs LSG
The “young wicketkeeper” mention has sparked speculation, but Dhoni – who has captained CSK in 226 matches and led the franchise to five IPL and two Champions League titles – remains the most likely candidate to step in if needed.


Get the latest IPL 2025 updates on Times of India, including match schedules, team squads, points table and IPL live score for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS, and RR. Don’t miss the list of players in the race for IPL Orange Cap and IPL Purple cap.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

বছরে ১ লাখ দিলেই ম্যাচিউরিটিতে ২৭ লাখ, SBI-এর এই অ্যাকাউন্টে বিশেষ কী রয়েছে জেনে নিন এখনই
বছরে ১ লাখ দিলেই ম্যাচিউরিটিতে ২৭ লাখ, SBI-এর এই অ্যাকাউন্টে বিশেষ কী রয়েছে জেনে নিন এখনই
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
সূর্যের ঘরে মঙ্গল এবার ঝড় উঠবে তিন রাশির জীবনে নতুন কের টাকা পয়সা পাবেন হাতে ৷ Mangal in Sun’s house will bring maximum money for 3 zodiacs.
সূর্যের ঘরে মঙ্গল এবার ঝড় উঠবে তিন রাশির জীবনে নতুন কের টাকা পয়সা পাবেন হাতে ৷ Mangal in Sun’s house will bring maximum money for 3 zodiacs.
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
MS Dhoni to return as Chennai Super Kings captain? | Cricket News
MS Dhoni to return as Chennai Super Kings captain? | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
তারেক রহমানের নির্দেশে দেশীয় শিল্পীদের নিয়ে স্বাধীনতা কনসার্ট
তারেক রহমানের নির্দেশে দেশীয় শিল্পীদের নিয়ে স্বাধীনতা কনসার্ট
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
জবি’র বিদায়ী বছর ছিল নানা অর্জনের, হারানোরও

জবি’র বিদায়ী বছর ছিল নানা অর্জনের, হারানোরও

 ‘হৃদয়ে পিতৃভূমি’ ও আ.লীগের সপ্তাহব্যাপী কর্মসূচি টুঙ্গিপাড়ায়

‘হৃদয়ে পিতৃভূমি’ ও আ.লীগের সপ্তাহব্যাপী কর্মসূচি টুঙ্গিপাড়ায়

 ‘রাজনীতি ও সংস্কৃতি একসঙ্গে চলেছে বলেই বাংলাদেশ স্বাধীন হয়েছে’

‘রাজনীতি ও সংস্কৃতি একসঙ্গে চলেছে বলেই বাংলাদেশ স্বাধীন হয়েছে’

 ঝাঁকে ঝাঁকে পাখি! শীতের মরশুমে কিচিরমিচির মন ভরাবে আপনার…চলে আসুন পরিযায়ীদের ভিড়ে!

ঝাঁকে ঝাঁকে পাখি! শীতের মরশুমে কিচিরমিচির মন ভরাবে আপনার…চলে আসুন পরিযায়ীদের ভিড়ে!

 বেরোবিতে ফের টাঙানো হলো হাজিরা খাতা, কলিমউল্লাহ ‘মেয়াদোত্তীর্ণ’

বেরোবিতে ফের টাঙানো হলো হাজিরা খাতা, কলিমউল্লাহ ‘মেয়াদোত্তীর্ণ’

 কামরুন্নাহারের বিচারিক ক্ষমতা কেড়ে নিলেন আপিল বিভাগ – Corporate Sangbad

কামরুন্নাহারের বিচারিক ক্ষমতা কেড়ে নিলেন আপিল বিভাগ – Corporate Sangbad

 এএসপি লিয়াকত আকবরের বহিষ্কারাদেশ প্রত্যাহার

এএসপি লিয়াকত আকবরের বহিষ্কারাদেশ প্রত্যাহার

 ‘জঙ্গি ছিনতাইয়ের ঘটনায় দুর্বল গভর্নেন্সের চিত্র ফুটে উঠেছে’

‘জঙ্গি ছিনতাইয়ের ঘটনায় দুর্বল গভর্নেন্সের চিত্র ফুটে উঠেছে’

 Kapil Sharma Celebrates Bhagwant Mann’s Win In Punjab; Ali Merchant On His Marriage With Sara Khan

Kapil Sharma Celebrates Bhagwant Mann’s Win In Punjab; Ali Merchant On His Marriage With Sara Khan

 দর বৃদ্ধির শীর্ষে ইউনিয়ন ইন্স্যুরেন্স – Corporate Sangbad

দর বৃদ্ধির শীর্ষে ইউনিয়ন ইন্স্যুরেন্স – Corporate Sangbad
Advertise here