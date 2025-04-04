MS Dhoni to return as Chennai Super Kings captain? | Cricket News

MS Dhoni (Image credit: BCCI/IPL)

NEW DELHI: In a major development ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals , CSK batting coach Michael Hussey has hinted that there might be leadership change for the game.

This opened up the chances of MS Dhoni returning as captain of the team at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

With regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s participation in doubt following a blow to the hand during CSK’s recent match against Rajasthan Royals, the legendary Dhoni could once again don the captain’s armband in front of the home crowd.

“Ruturaj Gaikwad’s participation in tomorrow’s game will depend on how well he recovered. He is still sore and we would take a call as to how he bats in the nets today,” Hussey revealed during the pre-match press conference on Friday. “If he doesn’t play, not sure who will lead. But there is a strong chance that a young wicketkeeper might fill in.”

The “young wicketkeeper” mention has sparked speculation, but Dhoni – who has captained CSK in 226 matches and led the franchise to five IPL and two Champions League titles – remains the most likely candidate to step in if needed.