MS Dhoni: WATCH: MS Dhoni’s lightning glovework gets rid of rampaging Shubman Gill | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni ‘s lightning glovework behind the stumps has been widely acclaimed and admired in the world of cricket. And he did the same on Monday when he got rid of in-form Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill with a sharp stumping in the Indian Premier League (IPL) final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.The former Indian captain is known for his exceptional agility, reflexes and accuracy which make him one of the best wicket-keepers in the history of the game.

The incident happened in the 7th over of the innings when left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja‘s flat delivery landed around off stump, enticed Gill, who played a fine 20-ball 39 runs knock with the help of seven fours, to stretch forward for a drive.

However, the ball turned sharply, eluding the edge of the bat. Gill’s backfoot inadvertently dragged out of the crease, leaving him vulnerable. In the blink of an eye, Dhoni, known for his exceptional reflexes, swiftly collected the ball in his gloves and dislodged the bails from the stumps almost simultaneously.

The seamless coordination between Dhoni’s glovework and the breaking of the stumps showcased his exceptional speed and precision behind the wickets.

Dhoni’s ability to anticipate the trajectory and spin of the ball, combined with his quick hand movements, allowed him to effect lightning-fast stumpings and take stunning catches.

The IPL 2023 final has become a momentous occasion for Dhoni as he achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first player in the history of the league to play 250 matches. This remarkable feat further solidifies Dhoni’s legendary status in the world of cricket.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dhoni has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings, showcasing his exceptional leadership skills and unparalleled contributions as a player.

His longevity, consistency, and remarkable achievements make him a true icon of the Indian Premier League and a revered figure in the cricketing fraternity.

Dhoni’s remarkable record and his impact on the game have firmly established his legacy in the annals of cricketing history.